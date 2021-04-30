Jeon Hye Bin And Go Won Hee Get Into An Icy Argument In “Revolutionary Sisters”

Jeon Hye Bin and Go Won Hee will lock horns in the next episode of “Revolutionary Sisters”!

A unique blend of mystery thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of an entire family becoming murder suspects after the family’s mother is killed in the midst of her divorce proceedings.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, the three Lee sisters opened their father Lee Chul Soo’s (Yoon Joo Sang‘s) mysterious trunk that had been tightly closed. When Han Dol Se (Lee Byung Joon) went into jail on behalf of Oh Bong Ja (Lee Bo Hee), who had been accused of killing the sisters’ mother, they started to suspect the relationship between Lee Chul Soo and Han Dol Se. Unable to just stand by, they unlocked the trunk with a hammer despite Oh Bong Ja’s dissuasion, and the episode ended with everyone staring at the content in shock.

On April 29, “Revolutionary Sisters” gave a glimpse of a fierce fight between Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin) and Lee Gwang Tae (Go Won Hee). Lee Gwang Tae is washing dishes at Lee Gwang Sik’s restaurant when she suddenly throws a question at Lee Gwang Sik. Lee Gwang Tae approaches her sister with folded arms and a meaningful expression, and Lee Gwang Sik looks shocked as her eyes become as wide as saucers. Lee Gwang Sik raises her hand to strike Lee Gwang Tae, but Lee Gwang Tae grabs her wrist just in time. The two sisters, who are living together, have always been close, so curiosity mounts over the reason for their sudden argument.

Before shooting this scene, Jeon Hye Bin and Go Won Hee, who are actually close like sisters in real life, reviewed their scripts and playfully rehearsed together. They were all smiles before filming, but once the camera turned on, they quickly immersed into their roles and sharply confronted each other. The two had to have good teamwork so that Go Won Hee could perfectly catch Jeon Hye Bin’s wrist on time, and they practiced repeatedly to film the perfect scene.

The production team praised the two actresses, saying, “Jeon Hye Bin and Go Won Hee are actresses who discuss their opinions for each scene, share deep thoughts, and do their best. Their extraordinary passion shines. Please look forward to this week’s broadcast to see why Lee Gwang Sik and Lee Gwang Tae, who have always been in agreement, will be at odds.”

Episode 13 of “Revolutionary Sisters” will air on May 1 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on previous episodes of the drama with English subtitles below!

