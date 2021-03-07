Jeon Hye Bin Clashes With Kim Kyung Nam + Her Sisters Hong Eun Hee And Go Won Hee In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has shared stills of Kim Kyung Nam and Jeon Hye Bin, in addition to Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee, who play the titular sisters.

A singular mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is an upcoming weekend drama from KBS about three sisters whose complete household comes underneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the course of her divorce with their father.

Jeon Hye Bin performs Lee Gwang Sik, a sensible and fair-minded civil servant and the second daughter of Lee Chul Soo (Yoon Joo Sang). Kim Kyung Nam performs Han Ye Seul, an aspiring singer who dropped out of college and moved to Seoul to comply with his dream of changing into a rock star.

In the brand new stills, the 2 characters – who couldn’t be extra totally different – have a suspicious encounter at a police station. Han Ye Seul appears like he’s been in a struggle and glares at Lee Gwang Sik with a sullen expression, whereas Lee Gwang Sik is assured and firmly denies Han Ye Seul’s complaints. The 2 proceed to glare at one another even when Lee Gwang Sik stands as much as take a sudden cellphone name.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “By their fateful assembly at a police station, Kim Kyung Nam and Jeon Hye Bin will start their ‘back-and-forth’ relationship and present a singular, refreshing, and unpredictable chemistry.”

KBS additionally revealed stills of the three daughters of Lee Chul Soo: Lee Gwang Nam (Hong Eun Hee), Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin), and Lee Gwang Tae (Go Won Hee). Lee Gwang Nam is the eldest sister and has a powerful sense of delight and egotism, Lee Gwang Sik is the second eldest and an clever civil servant with a transparent sense of justice, and Lee Gwang Tae is a free spirit who has a black belt in martial arts.

Regardless of their totally different personalities, the stills present the sisters getting alongside at first, watching TV whereas consuming fried hen. Nonetheless, the environment quickly modifications when the sisters begin to change how they take a look at one another.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “From head to toe, Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, and Go Won Hee have completely synchronized with the three ‘Gwang’ sisters. Please sit up for the contemporary breath of air the three actresses will carry to the small display screen in ‘Revolutionary Sisters.’”

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 after the top of “Selfmade Love Story.”

