Jeon Hye Bin Experiences Stressful Moments In Front Of Her Restaurant In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” has given a peek on the troubles Jeon Hye Bin will encounter within the upcoming episode.

The KBS 2TV household drama is about three sisters whose complete household comes below suspicion when their mom is murdered in the midst of her divorce with their father.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Lee Gwang Sik (Jeon Hye Bin) went overseas as a result of she couldn’t deal with the stress of the rumors of her late mom in addition to husband Na Pyeon Seung’s (Son Woo Hyun’s) ridiculous declare that he had to make use of the congratulatory cash from their wedding ceremony to assist his sister’s enterprise. When she got here again to Korea after a yr, she was interrogated by the police as a suspect in her mom’s homicide, and after many difficulties, she lastly managed to open up a small restaurant.

On March 27, the drama unveiled two units of stills that present Lee Gwang Sik having a tough time at her restaurant. First off, Lee Gwang Sik turns into outraged after witnessing her wedding ceremony photographs taped to the entrance of her enterprise. The phrases “we’re married” in addition to her and Na Pyeon Seung’s names are scribbled throughout them. Lee Gwang Sik’s eyes burn with fury and frustration, and she or he begins to tear off the photographs. Then she grows teary and appears round as if she doesn’t know what to do subsequent.

Then within the second set of stills, Lee Gwang Sik comes face-to-face with Na Pyeon Seung. She shoves him out of her restaurant, which causes him to go crashing into Han Ye Seul (Kim Kyung Nam), who occurred to be on the flawed place on the flawed time. Lee Gwang Sik throws salt at Na Pyeon Seung, which lands on Han Ye Seul as effectively. He stares at her in bewilderment whereas Na Pyeon Seung’s face twists with shock and horror.

The subsequent episode of “Revolutionary Sisters” airs on March 27 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Try the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)