Jeon Hye Bin Exudes Warmth For Her New Role In Upcoming KBS Drama

KBS 2TV drama “Revolutionary Sisters” (beforehand often called “Okay Kwang Sisters”) has shared the primary stills of Jeon Hye Bin!

“Revolutionary SIsters” will premiere in March 2021 following the conclusion of “Selfmade Love Story.” The brand new weekend drama might be a thriller thriller and a melodramatic comedy about a whole household changing into homicide suspects after the household’s mom is killed through the technique of a divorce.

The drama might be written by Moon Younger Nam, who wrote hit dramas together with “Three Brothers,” “Wang’s Household,” and “Liver or Die.” The present might be helmed by director Lee Jin Web optimization, who labored on “Mandate of Heaven: The Fugitive of Joseon,” “Babyfaced Magnificence,” and “Beginning of a Wealthy Man.”

Jeon Hye Bin will play Lee Kwang Shik, an clever and righteous authorities worker and the second daughter of the household. Though she makes the flawed selection as a result of she didn’t obtain love from her mother and father, she’s sensible and deeply thoughtful.

The newly launched stills depict Lee Kwang Shik who exudes loveliness together with her vibrant smile. She is speaking to somebody, and her eyes are full of heat. She is at all times wearing vibrant and complicated garments, and her eyes shine with real pleasure. It will likely be intriguing to seek out out extra about her character within the drama’s premiere.

Jeon Hye Bin talked about reuniting with Moon Younger Nam, whom she labored with in “Liver or Die.” She commented, “I’m really honored to reunite with Moon Younger Nam. Once I noticed the author by ‘Liver or Die,’ she was like a god sitting at a desk. It’d appear to be a grand expression, however the script that the author wrote contained all of the small items of individuals’s actual lives. There are all of the experiences I’ve been by in addition to the issues all of us disguise in our lives, and it consists of the feelings and the sense of kinship that we share.”

The actress additionally talked about her position, saying, “As an actress, it’s a blessing to behave with a script that may enter folks’s minds. I’m so completely happy that I used to be given one other probability with ‘Revolutionary Sisters’ because the position of Lee Kwang Shik. I’ve a powerful want to do nicely. If I’ve a small want for this 12 months, it’s to be beloved for my performing in ‘Revolutionary Sisters’ that can provide heat consolation and laughter to the hearts of viewers who’re nonetheless affected by COVID-19 since final 12 months.”

The manufacturing crew said, “Jeon Hye Bin is placing her coronary heart and soul into the position of Lee Kwang Shik by pouring out her extraordinary ardour and dedication to performing. Together with her upgraded performing expertise, she is predicted to painting Lee kwang Shik, who is daring however has a tragic story. Please stay up for it.”

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Liver or Die”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)