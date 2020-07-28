Jeon Hye Bin Raves About Seo Hyun Jin’s Cooking Skills + Shows Off Their Friendship With Ki Eun Se

Jeon Hye Bin met up along with her pals Seo Hyun Jin and Ki Eun Se!

On July 27, Jeon Hye Bin took to her Instagram to share photographs of her and the man actresses, in addition to the meal that Seo Hyun Jin made for them. Jeon Hye Bin wrote, “Hyun Jin instructed us to come back over so she will be able to prepare dinner for us, so I fortunately sped over there with Eun Se, however as a substitute of Hyun Jin being there, it was Jang Geum.” Jeon Hye Bin refers to a TV present character based mostly on an actual lady from the Joseon dynasty named Jang Geum, who is an excellent prepare dinner.

Jeon Hye Bin added, “Hey~~ What’s happening~~~~ Why does it style so good? I loved the meal. Name me over often sooner or later.” She additionally included some tags that learn, “To Seo Hyun Jin followers, I’m confirming that she’s alive. She’s pleased and doing effectively.

Beforehand, Jeon Hye Bin and Seo Hyun Jin had been co-stars within the tvN drama “One other Oh Hae Younger.”

