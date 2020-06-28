Jeon Hye Bin Shares How Her Husband Helped Her Overcome Depression

Jeon Hye Bin not too long ago shared how her husband helped her overcome melancholy.

On the June 26 broadcast of “Comfort Retailer Restaurant,” Jeon Hye Bin, who acquired married in December of final 12 months, invited Ladies’ Era’s Yuri and Hyoyeon to her home and served them scrumptious meals and wine. They conversed about varied matters and got here throughout the subject of Jeon Hye Bin’s golden years of her profession. Her life might have appeared glamorous on the time, however she was truly combating melancholy.

Jeon Hye Bin shared, “I took harmful and excessive measures. I felt like I used to be going to die if I didn’t transfer. I believed I needed to do one thing. I used to be depressed till I acquired married. It was severe sufficient that I needed to take remedy for it.”

Then she added it was her husband who helped her overcome it. She stated, “After I first met him, I had a sense that he was the one for me.” She recalled that assembly her husband on the worst level of her life felt like a giant hope for her. She remembered shedding plenty of tears when he proposed to her, and she or he shared that she was deeply moved by his infinite love for her.

Jeon Hye Bin not too long ago returned to performing with a particular look in “Oh My Child.”

