Jeon Hye Jin Explains How Her New Character Will Play A Pivotal Role In Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

Jeon Hye Jin is ready to affix the second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques” as a brand new character, and he or she revealed what satisfied her to affix the present.

The second season will comply with prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) and police officer Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) on reverse sides, locked in a tense confrontation between the prosecutor’s workplace and the police. Jeon Hye Jin will play Choi Bit, the primary feminine head of intelligence on the Nationwide Police Company. She defined, “Choi Bit refuses to again all the way down to anybody with regards to her job. She is aware of find out how to take accountability for the duties she should perform, and he or she has a powerful conviction. It couldn’t have been straightforward for a girl to achieve the place she has, and I feel she’s wonderful. I need to applaud her.”

Jeon Hye Jin candidly confessed that she had initially hesitated to tackle the function because it overlapped together with her earlier characters in some points. Nevertheless, she made her determination after watching the primary season. She stated, “I actually wished to work with this solid and crew. If the final season was concerning the corruption of prosecutors and making an attempt to alter that, this season shall be an influence wrestle between the prosecutor’s workplace and the police, so it’s going to be much more attention-grabbing.”

As the top of intelligence on the Nationwide Police company, Choi Bit is ready to play a pivotal function within the story. Emphasizing that Choi Bit all the time is aware of precisely what she has to do, Jeon Hye Jin said, “She is going to run full power and do no matter she will to be victorious, pondering of this as her final likelihood.” Jeon Hye Jin additionally selected the thrilling storyline, fleshed-out characters, and stress between the 2 investigative forces as key factors to look out for within the upcoming season. She said, “The brand new characters will assist carry a few model new story that enhances the charms of the primary season.”

The manufacturing employees shared, “Choi Bit is bold and strategic, there’s nothing she gained’t do if it means with the ability to get what she desires. Please preserve an in depth eye on how she alters the principles of the sport because the story goes on. Jeon Hye Jin has an incredible means to grasp and turn into immersed in her characters, and he or she performs her charismatic and bold character so properly.”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” is ready to premiere on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

