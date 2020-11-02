Jeon In Hwa Makes A Difficult Decision Regarding Jin Ki Joo And Hwang Shin Hye’s Relationship In “Home made Love Story”

KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” has shared new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Home made Love Story” is a drama in regards to the numerous tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the duty of caring for her household.

Lee Quickly Jung has been combating the guilt of getting lower the familial ties between Kim Jung Received (Hwang Shin Hye) and Lee Bit Chae Woon, who’re unaware that they’re biologically mom and daughter. Though she knew she must inform them the reality ultimately, she couldn’t convey herself to disclose the reality after witnessing the love between the pair.

One might imagine that her concern of dropping the dear daughter she raised could be the explanation why she saved her lips sealed. Nonetheless, the true cause behind her hesitation is because of the truth that Kim Jung Received’s mom was the one who made them lose one another. Considering of the shock Lee Bit Chae Woon would obtain if she heard the reality, Lee Quickly Jung continued to maintain quiet in regards to the scenario.

The brand new stills present Kim Jung Received visiting Lee Bit Chae Woon’s residence, Samkwang Villa. She glances by means of Lee Bit Chae Woon’s belongings with an affectionate gaze whereas Lee Bit Chae Woon observes her with a smile, however Lee Quickly Jung seems on with fear. After mom and daughter spend high quality time collectively beneath the identical roof, it seems that Lee Quickly Jung will quickly must make a troublesome alternative.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Right now, Lee Quickly Jung will lastly decide. Watch the episode to search out out if that call shall be a confession of the reality.”

The following episode of “Home made Love Story” airs on November 1 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

