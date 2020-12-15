Jeon Jong Seo Talks About Her Acting Fashion, Working With Park Shin Hye On “The Name,” And More

In a current interview with Sports activities Kyunghyang, Jeon Jong Seo talked about her new movie “The Name”!

Throughout the interview, Jeon Jong Seo shared, “Acting with natural instincts is advanced and delicate as a result of you possibly can’t second guess,” revealing that she’s a simple one that is in contact together with her feelings.

“The Name” is a thriller thriller about two ladies who stay in numerous occasions and the occasions that unfold when they’re linked by a cellphone name. Within the movie, Seo Yeon (performed by Park Shin Hye) contacts Younger Sook (performed by Jeon Jong Seo), who lived in her home 20 years in the past.

When questioned what she would ask if somebody from the longer term really referred to as her, Jeon Jong Seo replied, “I wish to ask who my husband is. I’m most curious as to who I’ll marry. If I might ask one thing else, I wish to ask if there’s a change we couldn’t have imagined. A change like smartphones, which we couldn’t have imagined up to now. I’m curious to see what could have modified.”

On her current venture with Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo shared, “I primarily attacked whereas Seo Yeon (Park Shin Hye) needed to defend and defend. In that sense, Park Shin Hye used extra vitality than I did. Following that instance, I proportionally elevated my appearing vitality. I’m very grateful.”

The actress continued to share, “I’m nonetheless missing expertise, so I couldn’t present something near the steadiness Park Shin Hye has. If [her stability] was missing from the movie, the story might have turn into extraordinarily superficial. She maintained the steadiness till the top with the identical weight. If it hadn’t been for her, I get the thought that the movie’s steadiness might have been damaged. I want to additionally achieve that type of pressure.”

Jeon Jong Seo revealed that she had determined to star in “The Name” as a result of she is a fan of rookie director Lee Choong Hyun’s brief movie “Discount.” She defined, “‘Discount’ clearly has its personal fashion, and I feel that’s the director’s trademark. Nonetheless, once we first filmed for ‘The Name,’ the director didn’t direct each take. I believed it was odd. After I requested why after filming, he revealed he was attempting to see what fashion of actress I’m and the way he might use me as an actress to maximise my appearing. He decided he might go away me to behave freely and set me proper after I strayed barely. That’s what he did till the top of filming, and our teamwork was actually good. Since he’s a director with perception about me, I additionally trusted him.”

As quickly as “The Name” was launched, Jeon Jong Seo topped realtime search engines like google for her appearing expertise. She revealed, “I used to be very shocked. Lots of people watched ‘The Name’ on Netflix, and it turned a scorching matter. I believed that the occasions had actually modified. Amidst the altering tradition and notion that movies can solely be seen in theaters, it was refreshing to see ‘The Name’ making a reputation for itself. I’m completely satisfied as a result of I feel we made a surprising entrance.”

Having proven surprising transformations in her two movies “Burning” and “The Name,” Jeon Jong Seo revealed that she needed to attempt the romance style after gaining a little extra expertise. She shared, “I wish to tackle characters that folks understand as being troublesome for actresses or characters that nobody desires to the touch. I wish to attempt many movies with out worrying about what different individuals will suppose.”

Lastly, Jeon Jong Seo commented, “My ideas of desirous to act after I was younger turned actuality one morning. I used to be instantly solid in ‘Burning,’ and it was a chaotic interval. I like appearing, however since my vitality is constantly used up, I questioned how I might refill that vitality.” The actress defined that she needed to recharge by doing the issues she enjoys with the individuals she likes and that she needed to achieve the knowledge to make use of that vitality properly. Jeon Jong Seo added, “I wish to converse with followers first by appearing. Since I’m passive and introverted, I’m unsure how to try this but, however I feel I’m step by step gaining the braveness to method followers as a result of the general public is displaying me plenty of love.”

“The Name” was launched by way of Netflix on November 27. Watch a trailer for the movie right here!

