Jeon Mi Do Talks About Friendship With “Hospital Playlist” Co-Stars, Hopes For Season 2, And More

Jeon Mi Do has teamed up with Elle journal for a pictorial and interview!

Though she is well-known within the musical world, having received Finest Musical Actress Award for 2 years straight on the Korea Musical Awards, tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” is the primary time Jeon Mi Do is greeting viewers via a TV drama.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Jeon Mi Do was requested the way it felt to see her identify rise in search rankings for the primary time and he or she mentioned, “At first, I used to be scared. For a second, I puzzled if I’d finished one thing improper. It was after I noticed how pleased folks have been round me that I spotted it was for one thing optimistic. Director Shin Received Ho instructed me to only settle for it as my future now.”

She additionally opened up about her co-stars within the drama. Jeon Mi Do mentioned, “In relation to fellow feminine solid members, I make extra of an effort to fulfill up with them. I truly lately met up with Ahn Eun Jin and Shin Hyun Bin outdoors of the drama for the fist time. With the opposite ’99’ers,’ we’ve had band observe as soon as a month even after the drama ended. We’ve grown very affectionate of one another.”

The primary season of “Hospital Playlist” is ready to wrap up quickly, and Jeon Mi Do mentioned, “More than anybody, we’re actually anticipating the second season.” Within the meantime, Jeon Mi Do might be specializing in the musical “Maybe a Blissful Ending.”

Jeon Mi Do’s pictorial and interview with Elle will be discovered of their June subject.

Supply (1)