Jeon Mi Do Talks About Her Rise In Popularity After “Hospital Playlist,” Friendship With The Forged, And More

In an interview with News1 following the top of season one in every of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist,” actress Jeon Mi Do shared her ideas on the drama in addition to her personal rising recognition.

On wrapping up season one, Jeon Mi Do stated, “We filmed at an precise hospital at instances and on a set at others, and I’m glad we obtained by means of all the pieces with none issues. Whereas filming, everybody was anxious [about COVID-19]. We filmed throughout a tough time, and I’m grateful to everybody who beloved the drama.”

Jeon Mi Do’s character Chae Tune Hwa was about as near excellent as a personality could possibly be. Nearly too excellent. Jeon Mi Do commented, “Even I assumed the position was too nice. It was to the purpose the place I assumed, ‘I want I used to be that type of individual.’ Fortunately, whereas she is a good position mannequin and excellent at most issues, she nonetheless has a unusual facet to her. She will’t sing in any respect, however conned her approach into being the singer of a band, and she or he is obsessive about meals. I feel these little issues made her much more charming.”

When requested if she has felt her rise in recognition, she stated, “I’ve been noticing somewhat just lately. Truthfully, I keep away from feedback and reactions as a result of I’m scared. However individuals I do know will ship them to me. Seeing my soundtrack hit No. 1, I spotted that individuals actually did love the drama. Individuals have been sending me loads of messages by means of Instagram and following my account. The quantity of people that acknowledge me on the road has additionally elevated by loads. I assumed individuals wouldn’t acknowledge me if I wasn’t carrying any glasses, however they acknowledge me even when I’m carrying a masks.”

Jeon Mi Do talked about all of the actors studying to play their devices for the band. “We began filming the drama late fall final yr, and I began practising enjoying the bass in summer season. Kim Dae Myung began taking piano classes in spring. All of us practiced on our personal, after which we lastly obtained collectively to play. We had periods earlier than filming began, and we met up usually. After we began filming, we had been all already shut, so it was very straightforward.”

The actress commented on the forged’s performing chemistry, saying, “There’s not a lot distinction between the 5 of us hanging out in actual life and us hanging out within the drama.”

On her character’s relationship with Ik Joon (performed by Jo Jung Suk), she stated she additionally doesn’t know what her character actually feels. “I hope it’s revealed in season 2.”

Jeon Mi Do talked about in a earlier interview that Jo Jung Suk advisable her for the position of Chae Tune Hwa with out even realizing she had already auditioned for it. She added within the News1 interview, “I later heard that Yoo Yeon Seok additionally advisable me. We didn’t know one another in any respect outdoors of getting stated hello in passing a very long time in the past. I feel their suggestions helped the author and director resolve. After I belatedly heard [that they had recommended me], I obtained goosebumps. I feel the entire universe was serving to me.”

On her plans shifting ahead, Jeon Mi Do stated season two of the drama will in all probability begin filming on the finish of the yr. She added, “In the meantime, if I obtain a chance to do a play or a musical, I’ve no motive to not do it. And till season 2, the [‘Hospital Playlist’] forged can be assembly as much as have band periods.”

