Jeon Mi Do Talks About How Jo Jung Suk Helped Her Get Cast In “Hospital Playlist,” Learning Instruments For Her Function, And More

Actress Jeon Mi Do lately participated in a photograph shoot and interview with males’s life-style trend journal Esquire!

Though a well known musical actress, Jeon Mi Do remains to be a rookie as a small-screen actress. Nevertheless, along with her position because the charismatic Chae Music Hwa in “Hospital Playlist,” Jeon Mi Do has snagged a nomination as feminine rookie actress of the 12 months on the upcoming Baeksang Arts Awards.

The interviewer talked about the humorous behind-the-scenes story to how she was forged for “Hospital Playlist,” and the actress commented, “After I heard it, I received goosebumps.”

She defined, “After my first audition, I didn’t obtain a name for over a month. I clearly thought I hadn’t gotten the position.” They ultimately known as her for a second audition, and producing director (PD) Shin Received Ho defined why it had come so late. He had instructed her, “To be sincere, supplying you with the position of Chae Music Hwa could be taking a threat for us, so there was lots for us to consider. I actually need to work with you, however I fear as a result of you’re a rookie.”

Jeon Mi Do continued, “I went for a 3rd audition, and by that point, Jo Jung Suk had already been forged. He instructed the director, ‘There’s an actress I need to suggest, that I actually don’t have any private relationship with.’ After listening to that, the director thought, ‘There’s no method it could possibly be Jeon Mi Do,’ however Jo Jung Suk had really helpful me. He had stated that with out even figuring out I had auditioned.”

Jeon Mi Do additionally talked concerning the band scenes in “Hospital Playlist,” saying, “Through the band scenes, we’re actually enjoying devices. In order to movie these scenes, I started working towards devices since final summer time.”

She additionally revealed that the 5 foremost actors had given the band its personal identify, calling themselves “Mi Do and the Parasols,” utilizing wordplay on the musical scale.

Speaking about the forged’s off-screen relationship, Jeon Mi Do shared, “If I movie for 4 days of the week, there are three days left over. Throughout these three days, I’ll get instrument classes sooner or later, document sooner or later, after which rehearse sooner or later, attempting to fulfill up and hang around [with the cast] at any time when I get the possibility.” She added that their real-life relationships ultimately come out as chemistry whereas they’re appearing.

On condition that the sequence is approaching its finale, the interviewer requested viewers’ burning query: whether or not Ik Joon (performed by Jo Jung Suk) and Music Hwa had dated or not in faculty. Nevertheless, Jeon Mi Do responded, “I actually don’t know. I’m additionally interested in what on earth occurred up to now.”

The actress additionally mentioned her rise in recognition, sharing, “I had my Instagram on personal and only recently made it public. Inside solely two days of going public, I used to be so shocked to see that my followers had reached over 70,000.

You may catch Jeon Mi Do’s full interview and picture shoot in Esquire Korea’s June situation and on their web site.

Supply (1) (2)