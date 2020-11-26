Jeon Mi Do Talks About Winning Rookie Award, Criteria For Choosing Initiatives, And More

Jeon Mi Do teamed up with The Star journal for a photograph shoot and interview to share extra about herself.

The theme of the photograph shoot was “femme fatale,” and he or she confirmed her elegant but alluring charms whereas carrying fashionable jewellery and colourful outfits.

Within the interview, the actress commented on how she felt concerning the shoot. She mentioned, “Due to the employees’s encouragement, I used to be in a position to acquire power and end the photograph shoot efficiently. It’s wonderful that I get to grace the quilt of {a magazine}.”

She talked about “Hospital Playlist,” saying, “Since I used to be going to work with well-known producers and actors, I believed I’d have the ability to obtain love from the viewers with a little bit of onerous work. Thankfully, lots of people actually favored my appearing, so I felt each shocked and grateful. I hope everybody will have the ability to watch this drama at any time when they’re bored with working or miss their previous associates.”

Jeon Mi Do talked about profitable the Rookie Actress Award on the 2020 Model of the 12 months Awards. She commented, “There’s a sure time when actors can obtain the Rookie Award, and I at all times thought youthful actors ought to obtain it, so I used to be amazed that I received it. It seems like individuals are welcoming the Jeon Mi Do who’s making an attempt new issues.”

When requested about her standards for choosing initiatives, she defined, “I have a tendency to decide on works with new roles as a result of I received’t have the ability to develop any additional if I solely choose issues that I can do. So I began to have a way of problem for brand new and surprising issues I haven’t carried out. Nonetheless, an important issues are the story and message of the work. I concentrate on whether or not my position is worthy of the problem and if I’m drawn to it.”

The actress went on to say, “When somebody tells me that they have been comforted by watching my performances and dramas, I really feel like I made the suitable determination to behave. I simply wish to be good at appearing. I’d love to do initiatives that makes somebody say, ‘Jeon Mi Do’s appearing was actually good.’”

