Jeon So Nee And Ki Do Hoon’s Upcoming Fantasy Drama Unveils Romantic Main Poster

Jeon So Nee and Ki Do Hoon’s new drama “Scripting Your Future” has revealed its fundamental poster!

The drama is a couple of god of destiny who writes out a human’s life and the human who lives out that life. Ki Do Hoon will play Shin Ho Yoon, the god of destiny, whereas Jeon So Nee will play drama screenwriter Go Che Kyung.

Within the new poster, Jeon So Nee and Ki Do Hoon stand throughout from one another. The backdrop exudes spring vibes, and the way in which the 2 actors gaze longingly at one another enhances the romantic ambiance of the drama. Jeon So Nee is wearing bohemian model clothes, and he or she reaches out to Ki Do Hoon who stands there together with his palms within the pockets of his lengthy brown coat. The caption on the high of the poster reads, “This spring, the god of destiny will come to your aspect.”

The manufacturing crew stated, “‘Scripting Your Future’ has been created by one of the best manufacturing crew and rising actors and is coming this heat spring. Please regulate this drama that can carry mysterious romance and heart-fluttering thrills on March 26.”

“Scripting Your Future” will be launched on March 26 at 4 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

