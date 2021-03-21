Jeon So Nee Finds Herself Caught Up In Two Different Romances In “Scripting Your Future”

TVing’s upcoming drama “Scripting Your Future” has shared two completely different attainable love tales for the feminine lead!

“Scripting Your Future” is a few god of destiny who writes out a human’s life and the human who lives out that destiny. Ki Do Hoon performs Shin Ho Yoon, the god of destiny, and Jeon So Nee performs Go Che Kyung, a drama screenwriter.

In one set of stills, Jeon So Nee and Ki Do Hoon have a literal fateful assembly between a human and a god of destiny. Ki Do Hoon provides off the vibe of an artist greater than a god as he sits down at a café to jot down one thing down and Jeon So Nee watches him from the facet with an apron. In one other photograph, the 2 of them alternate seems as they stand on the door of the café within the pouring rain.

In the meantime, Jeon So Nee and Kim Woo Seok act out a basic movie scene as he holds an umbrella over her within the rain. Kim Woo Seok performs Jung Ba Reum, a drama producing director (PD) who lives an ideal life due to the god of destiny. Jung Ba Reum takes care of Go Che Kyung with a gentle expression in his face, drawing hypothesis as to what the god of destiny might need in retailer for these two characters.

“Scripting Your Future” will likely be launched on March 26 at 4 p.m. KST and will likely be out there on Viki.

