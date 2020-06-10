Jeon So Nee In Talks To Join Kim Da Mi In Remake Of Chinese Film “SoulMate”

Jeon So Nee is in talks to star within the Korean remake of Chinese movie “SoulMate.”

On June 9, SPOTV Information reported that Jeon So Nee was positively reviewing her supply to star in “SoulMate.”

The unique movie is a narrative of development that follows 14 years of friendship, love, respect, and jealousy that two buddies undergo after first assembly on the age of 13. The film immediately turned a scorching matter in China as a result of it was produced by Peter Chan of “Comrades: Virtually a Love Story.” For the very first time, the main actresses additionally turned co-recipients of the Finest Actress Award on the Golden Horse Awards, a movie competition held in Taiwan.

After the Korean remake was confirmed final 12 months, Kim Da Mi was confirmed to star as one of many leads.

Jeon So Nee made her debut in 2014 with the unbiased movie “Photograph” and fell into the highlight in 2018 along with her function in tvN drama “Encounter” as one in all Park Bo Gum‘s fellow alumni. She is at present showing in tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” because the youthful counterpart of Park Bo Younger and reverse of GOT7‘s Jinyoung.

Watch the newest episode of “When My Love Blooms” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)