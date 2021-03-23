Jeon So Nee, Ki Do Hoon, Kim Woo Seok, And More Talk About The Message Of Their New Drama “Scripting Your Future”

On March 22, TVing’s first authentic drama, “Scripting Your Future,” held a web-based press convention.

“Scripting Your Future” is a fantasy romance drama a couple of god named Shin Ho Yoon (Ki Do Hoon), who writes the fates of people. With the intention to create the romance of the century, he secretly will get inspiration from the work of a makjang (excessive) drama screenwriter named Go Che Kyung (Jeon So Nee).

Director Kim Byung Soo mentioned, “I wished to make a vivid and wholesome drama within the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This drama has no poisonous or evil characters. It’s a enjoyable and refreshing drama that anybody can get pleasure from watching.”

Kim Eun Sook, a well known drama screenwriter who has written tasks like “Descendants of the Solar,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Goblin,” participated within the drama as a creator. Director Kim Byung Soo defined, “The screenwriter for [‘Scripting Your Destiny’], Eun Solar Woo, is a detailed junior of Kim Eun Sook and labored along with her for a very long time. Subsequently, Kim Eun Sook gave us a number of recommendation through the preliminary planning course of. In discussions with me, she shared some distinctive concepts concerning the drama’s tone and method.”

Jeon So Nee mentioned, “At this second, I wished to do a venture that individuals may watch with gentle hearts. You may suppose that ‘Scripting Your Future’ is a number of work as a result of it’s about gods, however this god doesn’t know something about courting and has to borrow from a human’s work as a way to write their destiny. Of course, this doesn’t go over very nicely, so it’s a enjoyable and relatable drama to observe.”

She added, “I wished folks to note the distinction as quickly as they noticed me, so I modified my coiffure. That is the primary time I’ve performed such a wholesome and energetic character, so I wished to look totally different on the skin as nicely.”

About casting Ki Do Hoon, Kim Byung Soo mentioned, “When casting a god, it’s necessary to solid somebody with visuals which might be out of this world. I solid Ki Do Hoon and Park Sang Nam on that foundation. Kim Woo Seok seems to be precisely like his character, Jung Ba Reum, would recommend [in Korean, this name means ‘upright’ or ‘correct’].”

Ki Do Hoon mentioned, “Throughout the audition course of, I felt that there have been components of Ho Yoon that I may relate to. The director gave me the braveness I wanted to tackle the position. I assumed loads about how a god may go about his life. I targeted loads on that, so I don’t know what it can seem like from a viewer’s perspective. Please tune in and let me know.”

“Scripting Your Future” shall be launched on TVing on March 26 at 4 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki.

