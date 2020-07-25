Jeon So Nee Talks About Letting Go Of Her “When My Love Blooms” Character, Acting In A Remake, And More

Jeon So Nee lately participated in a pictorial for Marie Claire.

In the accompanying interview, she talked about her profession so far, together with the tvN drama “When My Love Blooms,” her upcoming function within the Korean remake of a Chinese language movie, and extra.

Jeon So Nee stated, “I like quiet hobbies. I like to look at issues, take heed to issues, and skim issues. Lately, I’m making an attempt to go to the movie show extra usually. I purchased DVDs for movies that I couldn’t watch in theaters. I noticed the movie ‘Blue Gate Crossing’ yesterday. It’s a extremely good film. After seeing it, I wished to go touring. The characters are additionally actually interesting. I additionally learn a ebook known as ‘Morning Piano’ [literal translation]. A shut colleague really helpful it to me by saying that it might be a present for Ji Soo from ‘When My Love Blooms.’ It’s a group of phrases from the thinker Kim Jin Younger when he was sick.”

She continued, “I’m nonetheless making an attempt to let go of Ji Soo. When you ask me if I all the time take so lengthy to let a personality go, I haven’t acted in lots of tasks but, so I’d discover it onerous to reply. I’m making an attempt varied issues as a way to let go of Ji Soo. I’m watching numerous motion pictures and movies as a way to cease fascinated by her. The issues that linger essentially the most are the director, the manufacturing employees, and the opposite actors. It’s onerous to clarify the sensation. However I additionally snigger at myself. It looks as if I get actually hooked up to the characters I play. It seems like I’ve a one-sided crush on them.”

When she was requested if the job of ‘actor’ was precisely as she had pictured it initially, she replied, “I believe I’m attending to know my job a bit higher. I’m beginning to change the way in which I see issues. In the previous, I used to be glad and had enjoyable whereas performing, however now I’m not so carefree. In the previous, I solely considered performing, and didn’t know the opposite particulars about this job. I’m slowly studying, so I’m slightly scared. I wish to learn to be wholesome whereas doing this job. I don’t know the reply, however I’m making an attempt to do nicely in order that I don’t harm my thoughts or ideas. I believe I’m frightened as a result of I’m not a really regular individual. I wish to grow to be somebody who’s regular however versatile sufficient to proceed being an excellent actor.”

About her upcoming remake movie, she stated, “I actually favored the movie when it got here out [in China]. It’s a really emotional and affective movie. On one hand, it offers with minor feelings, however it’s relatable to the general public. As a substitute of with the ability to relate to lots of people in a shallow approach, the movie lets you relate to a small variety of folks in a deep approach. The 2 actors are additionally actually good at performing. With each scene, you wish to rewatch it a number of instances. You can actually really feel the detailed feelings that the 2 exchanged at their complicated age. It’s a movie that you could’t assist however love. It gained’t be straightforward for an actor to recreate, however that’s why I really feel bold to do it. I wish to do it nicely as a result of I like the unique a lot. I hope that it’s going to stay within the hearts of Koreans as an excellent feminine movie. Ah, however I don’t intend to get too bold. Then I’ll be swallowed up by it.”

Watch Jeon So Nee in “When My Love Blooms” on Viki beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)