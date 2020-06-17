Jeon So Nee Talks About Working With GOT7’s Jinyoung, Advice She Got From Lee Bo Younger, And More

Jeon So Nee just lately sat down for an interview to speak in regards to the finish of her tvN drama, “When My Love Blooms.”

“When My Love Blooms” is in regards to the love story between Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who met in faculty however ended up going their separate methods. A number of years later, the couple reunites as adults. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters in faculty, whereas Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger play the characters as adults.

Within the interview, Jeon So Nee shared the recommendation she’d gotten from Lee Bo Younger throughout filming. “She talked to be in regards to the position after I requested her for her contact info,” she mentioned. “This was my first time enjoying a personality with two completely different actors within the half, however she helped me recover from my fears. She advised me, ‘Ji Soo has modified through the years, so that you don’t need to observe my lead. As a substitute, it’s extra necessary that you just deliver the previous Ji Soo to life.’”

Jeon So Nee additionally talked about her chemistry together with her co-star Jinyoung. She mentioned, “I name him Jae Hyun sunbae [senior] in actual life. I labored arduous to deal with him like a senior. In fact, he actually is my senior. He’s carried out extra dramas than I’ve, so he actually felt like a senior to me. Once I first started filming, there have been many components that had been complicated or tough, however he helped me and gave me recommendation. He was all the time reliable.”

The interviewer commented that Jinyoung had described Jeon So Nee as an actor who’s like “water.” Requested to explain Jinyoung as an actor, Jeon So Nee mentioned, “It’s arduous to determine the best way to specific it. From what I really feel, Jinyoung is an actor who is aware of precisely what he has to do in every scene and expresses it clearly, but in addition imparts a way of sincerity to the method. He doesn’t take issues as a right and all the time works arduous for every scene.”

About their kiss scenes, she mentioned, “I’d by no means carried out a kiss scene earlier than. I felt like a robotic. I had no thought what to do. The day by the seaside was actually chilly. It was chilly at daybreak, and I knew I needed to fall into the ocean within the subsequent scene, so I used to be a full robotic throughout the kiss scene. It was to the purpose the place I used to be afraid I harm his emotions. The second time we filmed the kiss scene, I checked out movies of kiss scenes. However I made a mistake – I checked out kiss scenes between adults. I didn’t know what to do, however the director advised me to be snug. I confirmed him the movies I watched, and he mentioned, ‘That doesn’t really feel like Ji Soo.’ I needed to observe what Ji Soo would do, so shortcuts like that didn’t assist.”

Jeon So Nee shared that she had wished to movie with Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger, however the story construction made it tough. “Jae Hyun bought to work together with the present-day Ji Soo, so I wished to movie with the senior actors too,” she mentioned. “I met with present-day Ji Soo within the courtroom scene. I assumed, ‘I’m right here crying, however you’re nonetheless like this sooner or later?’ and ‘You’re a idiot, go dwelling.’ While you play a personality, you usually don’t see what she turns into sooner or later. For Ji Soo, I knew that she continued to wrestle in her future life, so it was arduous for me too. Each Lee Bo Younger and I hoped that Ji Soo can be useful someday sooner or later.”

