Jeon So Nee Tearfully Faces GOT7’s Jinyoung In “When My Love Blooms”

tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” has launched new stills of GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee!

“When My Love Blooms” tells the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, whose lives intertwine as soon as once more after being one another’s past love in school. Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger play the characters within the current day, whereas Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee play the characters throughout their school days.

The newly launched stills present the younger Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo assembly one another on campus. Surrounded by the pure surroundings, Han Jae Hyun greets Yoon Ji Soo with an affectionate smile on his face. Yoon Ji Soo gazes again at him with teary eyes, her often vibrant options clouded by unhappiness.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Yoon Ji Soo was visiting Han Jae Hyun within the army when she heard the information that her mom and sister had been concerned in a tragic accident. Though she had been progressing in her relationship with Han Jae Hyun, the sudden information enveloped her in conflicting unhappiness. It stays to be seen what selections she’s going to make and the way the accident will have an effect on her relationship with Han Jae Hyun.

The following episode of “When My Love Blooms” airs on Could 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at the newest episode with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)