Jeon So Nee Visits GOT7’s Jinyoung In The Military In “When My Love Blooms” Stills

tvN has launched new stills of Jeon So Nee and GOT7’s Jinyoung within the upcoming episode of “When My Love Blooms!”

The stills present Jinyoung in military fatigues as he portrays his character’s time in necessary army service. Jeon So Nee has come to go to him and appears at him lovingly as he eats a meal. The scene quickly adjustments, nonetheless, to Jeon So Nee trying shocked and clutching a phone and Jinyoung trying frightened about her.

Spoilers

Regardless of her father’s opposition to her relationship, Yoon Ji Soo (Jeon So Nee) held quick in her love for Han Jae Hyun (Jinyoung). Finally her father, Yoon Hyung Goo (Jang Gwang), pulled some strings in order that Han Jae Hyun is forcibly conscripted into army service. Yoon Ji Soo vowed to attend for him and despatched Han Jae Hyun a letter that attested to her emotions.

This episode of “When My Love Blooms” will air on Could 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the most recent episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)