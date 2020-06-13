Jeon Somi Hints At Plans To Film Comeback MV As She Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Solo Debut

Jeon Somi shared her ideas on the primary anniversary of her solo debut!

On June 13, Jeon Somi launched an official assertion by her company The Black Label as she rang within the first anniversary of her debut as a solo artist. The singer remarked, “I can’t consider it’s already my first anniversary. I’m realizing as soon as once more simply how brief one 12 months is.”

“Identical to my debut music ‘Birthday,’” she continued, “every single day of this 12 months was like a party for me. I believe it was a 12 months chock-full of happiness.”

Jeon Somi went on so as to add, “That is solely the beginning for Somi, so please look ahead to my future actions. I need to turn out to be a enjoyable artist who’s each entertaining and mysterious—an artist who, each time she makes a comeback, makes individuals curious to search out out what sort of efficiency and idea she’ll be returning with.”

Afterward within the day, Jeon Somi held a particular Naver V Reside broadcast to have fun her anniversary collectively together with her followers. At one level in the course of the broadcast, when a fan requested when her comeback would happen, Jeon Somi smiled playfully on the digicam and replied coyly, “I may say, if I need to provide you with guys a touch… I is perhaps taping my music video actual, actual quickly.” Slicing herself off with a wink, she added, “Yeah, I shouldn’t say any extra.”

Congratulations to Jeon Somi on her first anniversary!

Supply (1) (2)