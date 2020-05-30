Jeon Somi Talks About What Kind Of Artist She Wants To Be And Finding Confidence

Jeon Somi seems stunningly daring for Vogue Korea!

In a interview that adopted the latest picture shoot for Vogue, Jeon Somi talked about turning 20 years previous (by Korean reckoning). She shared, “A couple of days, I drank soju at an indoor pojangmacha (consuming institution) for the primary time since I used to be born!”

Jeon Somi additionally seemed again on her time as an adolescent when she ranked No. 1 on a survival audition program, carried out as a member of a woman group, and finally made her debut as a solo artist. She shared, “I started my trainee life in sixth grade and spent half of my life inside observe rooms. After selling with I.O.I, there was a protracted interval till I met a brand new company and started to bounce and sing on stage once more. I resolved to develop into stronger through the time by which hope and nervousness coexisted.”

Lately, Jeon Somi additionally started her personal actuality present “I Am Somi” via The Black Label’s official YouTube channel. She brainstormed the concept to movie her highschool commencement for the primary episode, and she or he additionally showcased her development as an artist via the movies. Along with having a enjoyable check drive with a Lamborghini Urus, she additionally teared up whereas confiding in her musical worries with Teddy as an artist. Inside six episodes, Jeon Somi efficiently recorded a complete of 14 million views.

True to her title as a trend icon, Jeon Somi posed confidently through the picture shoot. The artist even danced excitedly in entrance of the digital camera whereas modeling her distinctive outfits. Jeon Somi revealed, “Truthfully, I was insecure as a result of my physique was extra mature than youngsters my age. After my dad noticed me nervous, he stated, ‘Don’t disguise throughout your most lovely time. Present your self, and develop into extra assured.’” She additionally talked about her rising curiosity in trend, sharing that she typically tried to model herself to match Dion Lee’s trend present seems.

Moreover, Jeon Somi touched upon her objectives as an artist. She shared, “I don’t wish to look like an idol the general public is used to seeing. I wish to develop into a pioneering artist that is aware of tips on how to strive issues others haven’t been capable of.” Though her latest album has been delayed by considerations relating to COVID-19, she shared, “I’ll contemplate this as time to showcase an much more good {and professional} facet of myself. I’ll assume over it extra and check out tougher.”

Lately, Jeon Somi teased her new music and revealed to Vogue that she’ll make a stunning model transformation along with her upcoming comeback. Jeon Somi wrapped up, “It’s okay to start out all the things over from the start once more. It’s as a result of I’m 20!”

