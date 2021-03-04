Jeon Yeo Bin In Talks For Upcoming Series From The Writer Of “Extracurricular”

“Vincenzo” actress Jeon Yeo Bin is in talks for an additional drama!

On March 2, drama sources started reporting that Jeon Yeo Bin had been forged within the lead function for the upcoming Netflix collection “Glitch.”

“Glitch” is about a girl trying to find her lacking boyfriend, who disappeared one night time in a flash of unknown lights. With the assistance of a neighborhood of UFO watchers, she uncovers the reality behind a mysterious secret.

A supply from Jeon Yeo Bin’s company, J,WIDE-Firm, said, “She has acquired a casting provide for the lead function in ‘Glitch’ and is presently positively reviewing it.”

The function Jeon Yeo Bin has been supplied is that of Hong Ji Hyo, a “parachute rent” (somebody who acquired employed primarily based on their household connections). She has a gentle job and a stable household background. Though they’re not passionately in love, she additionally has a boyfriend that she’s dated for 4 years. The couple are starting to consider marriage when her boyfriend all of the sudden goes lacking.

“Glitch” is being written by Jin Han Sae, the author of the Netflix collection “Extracurricular,” and produced by Studio 329.

