Jeon Yeo Bin Is A Competitive And Cutthroat Lawyer In Upcoming tvN Drama “Vincenzo”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Vincenzo” has launched the primary stills of Jeon Yeo Bin!

“Vincenzo” stars Track Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who strikes again to Korea attributable to a battle inside his group. He finally ends up crossing paths with a sharp-tongued lawyer named Hong Cha Younger (Jeon Yeo Bin), and the 2 be part of forces in utilizing villainous strategies to take down villains who can’t be punished by the regulation.

Jeon Yeo Bin’s character, Hong Cha Younger, is the ace lawyer of Korea’s finest regulation agency, Woosang. She is assured in her talents, which supplies her a strong and charismatic aura, however she can be aggressive and cutthroat about her circumstances, even going as far as to promote her soul if it meant profitable a case.

In the stills, Jeon Yeo Bin embodies her character’s sharp tongue and gaze as she cuts down anybody who will get in her approach. She isn’t afraid to talk her thoughts, even when it sounds chilly or merciless, and she or he can be a grasp at utilizing crocodile tears to steer her opponents. She doesn’t assume by way of “good and evil” however moderately in “benefit and drawback,” being laser-focused on profitable her circumstances it doesn’t matter what.

Jeon Yeo Bin stated, “Hong Cha Younger is a personality who’s so aggressive that she heads like a bulldozer for her goal along with her sharp tongue, loopy angle, good expertise, and singleminded obsession. Like a beating coronary heart, she has her personal rhythm and sound, so I attempted to not put any limits on expressing a personality like her. ‘Vincenzo’ is a enjoyable challenge that reveals how villains who can’t be gained over by ‘good’ might be disposed of utilizing villainous strategies. Please sit up for the darkish heroes’ cathartic victories.”

“Vincenzo” premieres on February 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

