Jeon Yeo Bin Talks About Working With Song Joong Ki For Upcoming Drama, Reflects On Her Rise To Fame, And More

Jeon Yeo Bin not too long ago participated in a pictorial and interview for Elle Korea to share her ideas on her upcoming drama, her performing profession up to now, and extra!

Jeon Yeo Bin, who was beforehand confirmed to be showing within the upcoming tvN drama “Vincenzo” (literal title), stated that she has been so engrossed in her character that she hasn’t had any time to consider the drama’s premiere. When describing her character Hong Cha Younger, she emphasised her distinctive rhythm and odd character. “Since her rhythm is completely different from who I’m, it’s been an fascinating expertise getting used to the position,” she defined.

Persevering with to specific her enthusiasm for the drama, she stated, “When actors return residence after filming, they generally really feel not sure of themselves and surprise in the event that they did a great job. However after getting back from the ‘Vincenzo’ set, I’m full of pleasure. It’s a set the place I can achieve braveness and confidence.”

The drama marks Jeon Yeo Bin’s first encounter with Song Joong Ki, whom she described as somebody who usually buys meals for the opposite actors and workers. She shared what it was wish to work with Song Joong Ki, saying, “My character is the kind of one who retains pestering different individuals. I felt embarrassed doing that to a senior actor that I simply met, however he would all the time say, ‘It’s okay to do extra.’ Due to him I used to be capable of act extra freely and naturally.”

Referring again to her character of Lee Eun Jung in her earlier drama “Melo is My Nature,” Jeon Yeo Bin stated that just like her character, she does her greatest to say what’s on her thoughts. “In my youth, I believed it was greatest to inform the reality, so I all the time spoke in an trustworthy method,” she revealed. “I slowly started to appreciate that I might damage others with my phrases. I went to a ladies’s college and have become associates with actually type individuals. They have been actually affected person, in order I frolicked with them I mirrored on plenty of issues.”

Jeon Yeo Bin shared extra particulars about her college life, resembling how she sat in on courses for majors apart from her personal. She defined, “I believed it might be a disgrace if I missed the chance to study. There have been loads of instances the place I used to be so busy auditing different courses that I missed out on lunch with my associates because of our completely different timetables. I feel I get pleasure from having shallow data on a broad number of topics.”

The courses she audited ranged from trendy dance to utilized music to artwork. Commenting on the number of creative courses, Jeon Yeo Bin admitted, “It’s sort of cringeworthy, however again then I wished to grow to be an actress who excelled in all creative areas. I believed that I needed to have varied creative skills. I all the time nervous about whether or not or not I ought to take one other part-time job or choose up one other class through the week.”

After deciding to grow to be an actress, Jeon Yeo Bin had resolved to stop the occupation if she couldn’t make a residing by the age of 30. When requested if she had considered an alternate profession, she replied, “I didn’t, in order that made it all of the extra nerve-racking. Nonetheless, the anxiousness I felt throughout that point made me extra resilient.” She credited her shut family and friends for giving her the power to grab the alternatives that got here her approach, resembling showing in brief movies or working as a workers member for theater productions.

When requested about her strengths as an actress, Jeon Yeo Bin answered, “Despite the fact that I’m missing in lots of areas now, I imagine that I can enhance. This bravery of mine is my best weapon. With a view to have hope, you all the time must embrace your self and imagine that you are able to do higher.”

Jeon Yeo Bin stated she discovered this angle from her mom, who labored arduous to dwell a great life after Jeon Yeo Bin’s father handed away. “My mom instructed me, ‘Do you assume an individual who doesn’t even know the fundamentals can exit and grow to be an ideal individual? Grasp the fundamentals first.’ I didn’t like how my mom stated to work on the fundamentals whereas everybody else stated to dream massive,” she recalled. “However sooner or later, I all of the sudden realized that I wanted to do a correct job within the very spot the place my toes have been planted. I discovered methods to achieve braveness from the smallest issues.”

When she wants a lift of vitality, Jeon Yeo Bin shared that she likes to take a stroll or get pleasure from a cup of espresso. Along with performing, she revealed that she additionally will get immersed in washing dishes, saying, “After I do the dishes, I discover peace of thoughts.”

After being requested if she would create content material to share her hobbies with others, Jeon Yeo Bin joked, “Folks in all probability wouldn’t watch my content material since it might be actually boring. Taking walks, watching films, studying books—that might be it.”

