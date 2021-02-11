Jeong Jinwoon, Ahn Seo Hyun, Lee Joo Yeon, And More Confirmed To Star In New Horror Movie

Jeong Jinwoon, Ahn Seo Hyun, Lee Joo Yeon, and extra have been solid within the upcoming movie “Oh! My Ghost” (literal translation).

Directed by Hong Tae Solar, “Oh! My Ghost” is a comedian horror movie about what occurs when a person named Tae Min, who can see ghosts however has no different skills and has been searching for a job for ages, lands a job at a movie studio the place mysterious incidents happen each evening.

The film will star Jeong Jinwoon, Ahn Seo Hyun, Lee Joo Yeon, Kang Sung Pil, Jung Tae Woo, Jeon Soo Jin, and Ji Dae Han. Jeong Jinwoon has been solid within the function of Tae Min, the primary character who can see ghosts and is employed as a FD (flooring director) to uncover the reality behind the mysterious incidents on the movie studio. Ahn Seo Hyun, finest recognized for her function in Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja,” will probably be taking part in Kong Yi, a mysterious character who’s at all times hanging round Tae Min.

