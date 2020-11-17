Jeong Jinwoon Tearfully Thanks Girlfriend Kyungri

On the November 17 episode of “Video Star,” 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon turned tearful as he thanked his girlfriend, actress and former 9MUSES member Kyungri.

Jeong Jinwoon filmed for the present three weeks after being discharged from the navy. When requested what he’d most needed to do as quickly as he was discharged, Jeong Jinwoon shared that he’d instantly acquired a perm on the day he left the navy, since he hadn’t been in a position to have a perm throughout his service.

“I felt so relaxed as I had my hair performed and drank an americano,” he mentioned.

Jeong Jinwoon shared what it was wish to be in the identical unit as SHINee’s Key and BTOB’s Changsub, because the idols have been all in the identical navy band. “Many followers would come over when the 2 of them went to occasions, however in my case there would simply be just a few individuals who came visiting as a result of they knew my face,” he mentioned.

He went on to say that Key had acquired so many fan letters that they wouldn’t even have been in a position to match all of them in a automobile. “Mine might all slot in a pocket book,” he mentioned.

Jeong Jinwoon additionally talked about the help he acquired from girlfriend Kyungri, saying, “She got here to all of the visiting periods besides for 2 or three.” He went on to say, “To be trustworthy, I’d even return to the navy as a result of I wish to really feel the thrill of these visits once more. What I imply is that’s how completely satisfied I used to be.”

When requested what he likes about Kyungri, he mentioned, “She’s lovely and she or he was by my facet supporting me throughout my most troublesome time, and she or he nonetheless believes in me now.”

Jeong Jinwoon shared that earlier than he enlisted, he had felt so sorry to Kyungri as a result of she’d have to attend for him that he’d even steered it may be higher in the event that they broke up. Nevertheless, she had mentioned that they need to wait first and see how issues went. He mentioned that the truth that they have been in a position to keep collectively was all due to the hassle that she’d put in as she recurrently visited him.

When he was informed to ship a video message to Kyungri, Jeong Jinwoon seemed within the digicam and mentioned, “Thanks a lot for ready.”

He started to cry and took a second to wipe his tears. He defined to the hosts, “When the information of our relationship got here out, I wasn’t there so she needed to do issues like interviews on her personal and needed to undergo such a tough time.” he mentioned. He added to Kyungri with a giant smile and a wave, “I really like you.”

Jeong Jinwoon and Kyungri confirmed in November 2019 that they’re in a relationship, and so they have been relationship since late 2017.

