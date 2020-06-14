Jeong Sewoon Confirms Plans For July Comeback

Jeong Sewoon is gearing up for a comeback!

On June 13, it was reported that Jeong Sewoon could be releasing new music quickly. A supply from his company Starship Leisure confirmed the information and mentioned, “Jeong Sewoon is presently making ready with the aim of creating a comeback in July.”

This might be his first comeback in roughly 9 months since his final mini album “Day,” which was launched in October 2019. Since making his debut in 2017 after showing on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2,” Jeong Sewoon has been making a reputation for himself within the trade as a singer-songwriter, releasing a number of drama OSTs on high of his album releases, and showing in lots of selection exhibits as properly.

Are you excited for Jeong Sewoon’s upcoming comeback?

