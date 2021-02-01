Jeongyeon Joins TWICE At The 30th Seoul Music Awards After Health-Related Hiatus

TWICE’s Jeongyeon returned to group promotions on the 30th Seoul Music Awards!

The 30th Seoul Music Awards have been held on January 31 on the KSPO Dome with MCs Shin Dong Yup, Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul.

At the occasion, TWICE carried out and gained the Bonsang (Foremost Award). Jeongyeon joined the group on stage for the primary time since she took a hiatus to recuperate from nervousness in October 2020.

After their official greeting, Dahyun stated, “We’re very grateful to have obtained such an incredible award to start out off 2021. That is the primary time shortly that we’ve stood with all 9 members on stage. We sincerely thank our followers, ONCE, who’re all the time cheering us on. It’s been a little bit of a irritating 12 months, however I hope that this 12 months shall be a very good and blissful 12 months through which everybody can obtain all of the issues they need. Please additionally sit up for TWICE’s work this 12 months.”

Tzuyu stated, “Thanks very a lot for giving us the Bonsang on the Seoul Music Awards for 5 years in a row. I believe that we have been in a position to obtain this award due to ONCE. This award shall be a supply of power for us as we go ahead, so thanks very a lot. Keep wholesome and blissful, everybody!”

After the occasion, TWICE shared a photograph of the 9 members and captioned it “9WICE,” celebrating their return as a full group.

Supply (1) (2)