‘Jeopardy!’ All-Star Buzzy Cohen to Host ‘Event of Champions’

“Jeopardy!” all-star and 2017 Event of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen is ready to take to the rostrum as visitor host of the quiz competitors present’s upcoming 10-day match.

This yr’s Event of Champions will happen from Might 17-28, with 15 earlier contestants coming again to compete for a $250,000 purse. That prize cash will likely be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Heart for the Homeless, which helps up to 300 folks a yr with shelter, intensive case administration, psychological well being companies, job coaching and placement, substance abuse counseling, housing navigation, life ability coaching and medical care.

Cohen, who first appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2016, received $164,603 over the course of 9 video games, then returned the next yr and once more in 2019 as workforce captain for a “Jeopardy!” All-Star sport.

There’s one small draw back for the returning champ — since internet hosting has him working with writers and producers of the Sony Footage Tv-produced present, Cohen will now not find a way to compete in common “Jeopardy!” tournaments.

“Buzzy has been the place every of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a well-known face behind the lectern,” stated Mike Richards, government producer of ‘”Jeopardy!” of the fan favourite. “We are going to miss seeing him compete, however we glance ahead to seeing how he makes use of his fast wit and persona as visitor host.”

The 15 Event of Champions gamers are those that received essentially the most video games between the final match and the top of calendar 2020, as well as to the latest Lecturers Event and Faculty Championship winners. This yr’s contestants are: Ryan Bilger, Karen Farrell, Ryan Hemmel, Ben Henri, Mackenzie Jones, Sam Kavanaugh, Steve Moulds, Jennifer Quail, Sarah Jett Rayburn, Nibir Sarma, Paul Trifiletti, Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, Kevin Walsh, Andy Wooden, and Jazon Zuffranieri.

Because the dying of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek final November, the present has been biking via a sequence of interim hosts, beginning with former champion Ken Jennings and together with well-known faces equivalent to Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. CNN host Anderson Cooper, “60 Minutes” journalist Invoice Whitaker, “Large Bang Idea” star Mayim Bialik, “Right now” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta are on faucet to host within the coming weeks and months.