Jeopardy Clip Of Alex Trebek’s Savage Response To Contestant Is Going Viral And Cheering Fans Up

Alex Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! for over three a long time and is accustomed to listening to in regards to the usually fascinating, unusual, and enjoyable tales and hobbies that contestants share with him on the sport present. As viewers know, nevertheless, Trebek at all times appears to have a remark to make following every particular person story. A not too long ago uncovered clip from a years-old Jeopardy! episode reveals Trebek’s relatively savage response to a contestant, and it is now going viral and cheering followers up.
After a few business breaks, Alex Trebek often comes over to greet the Jeopardy! contestants, which provides a private contact to the sport present. Whereas at their podiums, he often asks them to develop upon some attention-grabbing life tales that they need to focus on. In a clip posted to Twitter, one contestant revealed to Trebek that her favourite music was nerdcore hip-hop. Because the contestant defined, nerdcore hip-hop was principally “individuals who determine as nerdy, rapping about issues they love.” Or, as Trebek put it: “Losers, in different phrases.” You possibly can watch the clip with the host’s response under.
The Jeopardy! clip has since gone viral, amassing over 29.4k likes and 5.3k retweets on the time of this writing. The clip itself is from a Jeopardy! episode that aired 4 years in the past and was not too long ago dug up and posted on-line. The Twitter consumer initially thought that Alex Trebek had solely not too long ago begun giving such responses to contestants, nevertheless it seems the host has been giving contestants his unfiltered opinions for years previous to being recognized with stage 4 pancreatic most cancers.
Squaring up “towards loss of life,” because the tweet put it, didn’t make him any bolder than he already was. Anybody who’s been watching the present for years is aware of that Trebek’s relatively dry, deadpan responses aren’t something new. They only occur so rapidly that folks have a tendency to not dwell on them for too lengthy.
That stated, the clip’s circulation has at the least been entertaining the lots whereas many individuals are secure at house throughout quarantine, permitting many to find this aspect of the Jeopardy! host for the very first time.
After years of being requested to write down a memoir, Alex Trebek lastly opened up about why he determined to write down one. The e-book, titled The Reply Is…: Reflections on My Life, is scheduled to be printed on July 21 and can embody tales from the host’s private life, in addition to his ideas on standard Jeopardy! champions Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, amongst different issues.
Manufacturing on Jeopardy! is at the moment shut down, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, followers can binge watch all earlier episodes of the sport present on Netflix. For extra on what to observe, remember to try our 2020 summer season premiere information.
