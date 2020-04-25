Jeopardy Clip Of Alex Trebek’s Savage Response To Contestant Is Going Viral And Cheering Fans Up

After a few business breaks, Alex Trebek often comes over to greet the Jeopardy! contestants, which provides a private contact to the sport present. Whereas at their podiums, he often asks them to develop upon some attention-grabbing life tales that they need to focus on. In a clip posted to Twitter, one contestant revealed to Trebek that her favourite music was nerdcore hip-hop. Because the contestant defined, nerdcore hip-hop was principally “individuals who determine as nerdy, rapping about issues they love.” Or, as Trebek put it: “Losers, in different phrases.” You possibly can watch the clip with the host’s response under.