‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Mike Richards Honors Alex Trebek

Earlier than Monday evening’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” govt producer Mike Richards delivered a heartfelt tribute to longtime host Alex Trebek, who died on Sunday on the age of 80.

“Over the weekend, we misplaced our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is a gigantic loss for our workers and crew, for his household and for his thousands and thousands of followers,” Richards stated. “He cherished this present and every little thing it stood for.”

Sony Leisure confirmed on Sunday that Trebek was within the studio filming episodes of “Jeopardy!” till Oct. 29, and that his closing episode will air Dec. 25. Richards additionally talked about this truth in his speech, highlighting Trebek’s dedication to the present.

“He’ll without end be an inspiration for his fixed want to be taught, his kindness and for his love of his household. We are going to air his closing 35 episodes as they have been shot. That’s what he needed,” Richards stated. “On behalf of everybody right here at ‘Jeopardy!,’ thanks for every little thing, Alex.”

After Richards completed talking, the digital camera panned to the empty “Jeopardy!” stage and a second of silence started to honor Trebek. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, starting in 1984, and received 5 Daytime Emmy awards for his work because the present’s host. He additionally held the Guinness World File for probably the most gameshow episodes hosted by the identical presenter. In March 2019, Trebek revealed that he had been identified with stage 4 pancreatic most cancers.

“Jeopardy!” additionally shared the clip of Richards’ tribute on Twitter, writing: “At present we honor Alex Trebek. For over three a long time he introduced integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ He will likely be in our hearts without end.”

