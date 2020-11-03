‘Jeopardy’ GOATs Return in New ABC Primetime Game Show ‘The Chase’

The brainpower behind this yr’s hit “Jeopardy! The Best of All Time” are returning to ABC to star in a brand new quiz present.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are again on ABC’s new U.S. adaptation of “The Chase,” a success British format in which contestants face off with TV trivia titans. ABC has given a sequence order to “The Chase,” with a premiere date to be introduced later.

The hour-long quiz present will probably be hosted by Sara Haines (“The View”), whereas Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter will take turns because the present’s “Chaser” — described as “a ruthless quiz genius decided to cease contestants from successful money prizes. Every week, new contestants face-off towards the Chasers in a battle of mind energy, challenged to suppose sooner than they ever thought potential.”

Every episode will characteristic as much as 166 questions, throughout all subjects, as contestants look to win money whereas enjoying towards Holzhauer, Jennings or Rutter.

ITV America’s ITV Leisure is the studio behind the present; the unique format was devised by Potato, a part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are government producers.

That is the newest model of “The Chase” to hit U.S. shores. Fox shot a pilot in 2012, whereas Game Show Community finally aired “The Chase” for 4 seasons, beginning in 2013, with Brooke Burns as host and Mark Labbett because the “Chaser.” That sequence was nominated for excellent recreation present on the Daytime Emmys.

“Jeopardy! The Best of All Time” was a scores behemoth for ABC, which continues to lean closely into the sport present area, together with latest new entries “Grocery store Sweep” and “Don’t,” in addition to staples together with “The $100,000 Pyramid,” “Card Sharks,” “Superstar Household Feud,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Game,” “Press Your Luck,” “To Inform the Reality” and “Who Desires to Be a Millionaire.”