‘Jeopardy’ Host Entrance-Runner (and EP) Mike Richards Was once Cited In 2010 Bias Swimsuit

Mike Richards, the chief manufacturer and front-runner to change into the everlasting host of Jeopardy, was once fascinated by a discrimination lawsuit a decade in the past that eager about his determination to fireside a former Worth Is Proper type who turned into pregnant.

Whilst Jeopardy manufacturers Sony Footage Tv has but to formally ascertain that Richards will take over for the overdue Alex Trebek because the syndicated display’s full-time host, information broke Wednesday that he’s the main candidate for the activity. Assets say Sony continues to be taking into consideration different choices however a statement relating to an enduring host is forthcoming.

Richards was once however one many visitor hosts to successfully audition for the visitor internet hosting activity. Others integrated fan-favorite LeVar Burton, former Jeopardy champs David Faber, Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings in addition to Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz., Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Joe Dollar. Of the crowd, Bialik and Cohen also are mentioned to be amongst the ones nonetheless in attention to interchange Trebek, who hosted the loved trivialities display for 36 years. Assets up to now informed THR that Burton was once a front-runner to earn the position complete time. Burton seemed to recognize that he wouldn’t be getting the full-time activity in a tweet Thursday.

As for Richards, he arrived at Sony with an total deal in 2019 after spending a decade every on The Worth Is Proper and Let’s Make a Deal. He has internet hosting revel in on Sony-backed Sport Display Community’s Divided and The Pyramid in addition to The CW’s Prime Faculty Reunion and The WB Community’s Good looks and the Geek.

All the way through his tenure as a co-executive manufacturer of Worth Is Proper, Richards’ alleged perspectives on his feminine staff got here into center of attention as a result of a discrimination lawsuit filed by means of Brandi Cochran in 2010 in opposition to CBS and FremantleMedia.

Cochran was once a type at the display, however after taking day off for her being pregnant, she wasn’t invited to rejoin Worth Is Proper. She claimed being the sufferer of being pregnant discrimination.

Richards, who had taken on generating duties at Worth Is Proper in 2008, tried a extra lively position for fashions at the TV recreation display. In contrast to when Bob Barker fronted the sport display, Richards sought after the fashions to have interaction with new host Drew Carey and the display’s contestants. Richards even envisioned having microphones at the fashions in order that audiences may just pay attention them discuss.

However as a California appeals court docket would later word, there existed some proof that Richards harbored pregnancy-based animus. Particularly, there was once a vacation birthday party in 2008 when he bemoaned the impact of Cochran’s being pregnant on staffing. “Cross determine, I hearth 5 fashions, what are the percentages one of the crucial ones that I stay will get pregnant?”

Cochran mentioned she in the beginning saved her being pregnant secret as a result of she didn’t need to be fired. Later, she did inform others that she was once pregnant with twins. When Cochran did so, she testified, Richards “put his head in his fingers.” The next day to come, Richards allegedly stormed as much as her and mentioned, “Twins? Are you kidding? Are you critical?”

Richards defended now not re-hiring Cochran (who had a miscarriage with one of the crucial twins and pointed to the tension she persisted) as a result of the display’s evolving layout. At trial, he testified the display was once depending upon fewer fashions and whilst Cochran was once a “just right type,” she “would now not take us to nice.”

A jury sided with Cochran and awarded her $8.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. It was once a landmark verdict on the time, however one who was once short-lived as a pass judgement on then burnt up the decision for dangerous jury directions. (The pass judgement on was once puzzled about requirements in discrimination instances — one thing that may sooner or later be addressed ultimate yr by means of the Best Court docket in a large case in opposition to Comcast). FremantleMedia sought after extra from the trial pass judgement on. The manufacturer insisted that according to the proof, together with Richards’ testimony, the pass judgement on will have to have delivered a loss for Cochran. So FremantleMedia appealed. In a victory for Cochran, the appeals court docket dominated there was once enough proof for a 2d trial. The case then settled.

Whilst Richards was once exec generating the display, it confronted further being pregnant discrimination claims past made by means of Cochran. They weren’t a hit.

Sony declined remark.