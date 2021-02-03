‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts: Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and More

The subsequent spherical of “Jeopardy!” visitor hosts has been introduced, and it contains Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

For every visitor host’s look, a donation will likely be made to a charity of their alternative equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants on their respective episodes.

“We stay up for every visitor host bringing their distinctive skills to the present and to our contestants profitable some huge cash that we will match for charity,” stated “Jeopardy!” government producer Mike Richards.

Dr. Oz is the host of “The Dr. Oz Present,” for which he has gained 10 Daytime Emmy awards. He’s an attending doctor at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Heart and has authored over 400 authentic publications and medical books, together with eight New York Occasions bestsellers.

Cooper, who has continuously competed within the “Jeopardy!” Energy Gamers Match, is an award-winning anchor, recognized for internet hosting CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and “Anderson Cooper Full Circle,” along with being a daily correspondent on “60 Minutes.”

Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC Information’ Emmy-winning morning present “At the moment,” may even visitor host. Guthrie can be the chief authorized correspondent for NBC Information and has carried out interviews with notable figures together with presidents and celebrities.

Dr. Gupta is CNN’s Emmy-winning chief medical correspondent and an affiliate professor of neurosurgery at Emory College, in addition to the affiliate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Ken Jennings is at present appearing as visitor host of “Jeopardy!” following the demise of Alex Trebek. After Jennings’ run, Richards will visitor host, and then Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Invoice Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.