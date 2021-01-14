‘Jeopardy!’: Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers Among Guest Hosts

“Jeopardy!” has introduced 4 new visitor hosts: Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Invoice Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.

The group follows present visitor host Ken Jennings, who has been the primary to fill in after the loss of life of Alex Trebek, the present’s host of 36 years.

A journalist and New York Occasions best-selling writer, Couric is about to turn out to be the first-ever feminine host of the present. Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers — who revealed his new gig somewhat too early on Tuesday — received an episode of “Celeb Jeopardy!” in 2015. Whitaker, a “60 Minutes” correspondent, may also have a visitor host spot, in addition to “Name Me Kat” actor and neuroscientist Bialik.

To mark every visitor host’s look, a donation might be made to a charity of their alternative equal to the cumulative winnings of that week’s contestants.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” stated “Jeopardy!” govt producer Mike Richards. “I need to thank our visitor hosts, who is not going to solely assist all of us rejoice his nice legacy, but additionally carry their very own contact to the present.”

Jennings kicked off his tenure on Jan. 11. In the course of the starting of the present, Jennings paid tribute to Trebek, emphasizing that nobody can exchange the present’s longtime host.

“Like all ‘Jeopardy!’ followers, I miss Alex very a lot, and I thank him for every part he did for all of us,” Jennings stated. “Let’s be completely clear: nobody will ever exchange the nice Alex Trebek. However we are able to honor him by enjoying the sport he cherished.”