‘Jeopardy!’ to End Alex Trebek’s Legendary Run With Moving Final Tribute

Alex Trebek’s remaining episode of “Jeopardy!”, which airs this night, will conclude with a shifting tribute to the legendary game-show host, who died on Nov. 8.

The minute-and-a-half-long bundle contains clips from his earliest days on the “Jeopardy!” stage 37 years in the past via the mustache-less trendy period, displaying Trebek at his most charming and playful — dressed up as Kiss’ Gene Simmons and the Statue of Liberty, and good-naturedly conversing with contestants.

The tribute ends with a dedication to Trebek, “Eternally in our Hearts, All the time our Inspiration.”

Watch the entire video under:

Trebek’s remaining episodes this week started with him calling on viewers to “construct a kinder, gentler society.” And as Selection TV critic Daniel D’Addario put it, “the general public mourning of Trebek wasn’t solely about lacking a well-known presence, or honoring an individual struggling with dignity and stoicism within the public eye. In a media panorama that currently rewards attention-seeking, Trebek’s capability to act as a reflector of glory was uncommon and particular, and will likely be missed.”

Monday’s episode will start with a sequence of interim visitor hosts, beginning with acquainted face and “Jeopardy! Best of All Time” event champ Ken Jennings. At a latest press junket for ABC’s “The Chase,” which options Jennings, the trivia buff instructed Selection that he’s “with the viewers in not wanting to see me or some other visitor host on the market, as a result of in an ideal world, that might be Alex each evening, that’s who I need to see.”

“However it’s a present with an enormous fanbase that counts on it each evening as a ritual, it’s a present Alex wished to make sure that outlived him,” mentioned Jennings. “So I’m not thrilled about it, however I’m glad to do my half for my nation and my sport present and fill in so long as they want someone within the chair, but it surely’s a troublesome transition.”