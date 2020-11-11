‘Jeopardy!’: Who Could Possibly Replace Alex Trebek?

As information of the passing of beloved “Jeopardy!” game-show host Alex Trebek continues to ripple by the leisure trade and trivia neighborhood alike, many are questioning: After practically 4 a long time on the helm, who may probably exchange Alex Trebek?

For one out of two of the respondents to a 2019 Morning Seek the advice of ballot, that reply is: nobody. Simply months after Trebek disclosed his Stage 4 pancreatic most cancers prognosis, half of these surveyed final July mentioned they couldn’t think about watching “Jeopardy!” with out him because the host. Sources with information of the state of affairs say that Sony Photos Tv, the studio behind “Jeopardy!”, has had inner long-term discussions about succession lengthy earlier than Trebek’s prognosis because the longtime host neared retirement age.

However when the present is able to get again into manufacturing, one frontrunner has lengthy appeared fairly clear. The easygoing and quick-witted Ken Jennings, who was earlier this yr topped the champion of the “Jeopardy! Biggest of All Time” event in a matchup between him, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, is a fan favourite for the spot. He was first catapulted into the highlight within the mid-aughts with a well-known 74-game win streak and is a (distant) second to Trebek in relation to being synonymous with the present.

That Sony introduced Jennings on board in September as a consulting producer for “Jeopardy!” additionally signifies that observe has been laid for Jennings to doubtlessly succeed Trebek. And he definitely has no plans to return to the stage as a contestant — in a January interview with Selection, Jennings mentioned that he was hanging up his buzzer.

“It’s not like how operating backs just about need to retire at 29 as a result of their our bodies disintegrate,” he mentioned, concerning his resolution. “However on this case I had observed myself slowing down – largely [in the way of] recall, not mechanically fast to recollect names and info like I used to. And I discover it day-after-day; it’s like dwelling inside ‘Flowers for Algernon’ – you are feeling a tiny bit dumber day-after-day, as I transfer into my 40s. And I feel there’s a motive why all the large ‘Jeopardy!’ champs are women and men round 30.”

Jennings additionally mentioned then that it “simply wouldn’t really feel proper” to compete with out Trebek there.

“I don’t see how I can high it,” he mentioned in January. “The win was nice. It’s an important punctuation mark, and I completely imply what I mentioned about not desirous to play previous my prime. And sooner or later Alex goes to retire, I assume, and it simply wouldn’t really feel proper to play with a unique host. It’d be like dishonest on Alex. I feel it is a good time to exit on high.”

After all, Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter have already got prior commitments — all three have been tapped to co-star in ABC quiz present “The Chase,” which shall be hosted by Sara Haines.

Plenty of extra well-known names are additionally being floated as potential new hosts, together with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. In response to an individual aware of the matter, Cooper is just not at present pursuing the place, though the prospect has come up for dialogue previously. One other title within the combine is George Stephanopoulos, although it isn’t clear that any energetic discussions with the ABC Information anchor have taken place. In Could, the TV journalist instructed Howard Stern that he thought it “could be a variety of enjoyable, however I like what I’m doing, too.”

Sony Photos Tv has little doubt solid a large web, although a spokesperson would solely say that the present is just not introduced a brand new host at the moment.