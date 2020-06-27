‘Jeopardy,’ ‘Younger and the Stressed’ Among Winners – Variety

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards bought underway on Friday night time, after a very uncommon path as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This yr’s Daytime Emmys returned to TV for the first time in 5 years, and to broadcast TV (particularly, CBS) for the first time since 2011.

Large winners included finest daytime drama winner “The Younger and the Stressed,” which dominated the tally with eight wins, the most for any present. Additionally experiencing a superb night time: “Jeopardy,” which was named finest recreation present and finest recreation present host (for Alex Trebek); “The View,” chosen as finest informative discuss present; Kelly Clarkson, for leisure discuss present host; “Leisure Tonight,” for leisure information; and “Ellen” for leisure discuss present. In her acceptance speech, Ellen DeGeneres pledged to extra actively use her present as a software for change.

“I’ve been doing this present for 17 years and now we have just a few extra to go,” DeGeneres stated. “If something has develop into clear over the final month or so, it’s that we will do much more with the platform that we’re given. I intend to make use of the subsequent two years of my present as a platform for change, to amplify voices of Black individuals and individuals of shade and to coach my viewers. Greater than ever, I really feel like this can be a accountability to have an effect on change.”

As for Trebek, the host stated that this win “was a shock. Talking as one nominated 32 occasions and has received 7 occasions, I can say with a point of authority that profitable is nicer.”

“The Speak’s” Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond have been tapped to host this yr’s Daytime Emmys, which was set to disclose winners behind 19 classes throughout the telecast. Presenters and winners took a second to handle a few of the problems with the second, specifically the Black Lives Matter motion, in addition to the influence of COVID-19 on the manufacturing group. “Leisure Tonight” host Kevin Frazier made a degree to supply phrases of encouragement for below-the-line crew, similar to digital camera operators, at present out of labor.

“Our voices have impressed motion, not simply in the United States, however worldwide,” Eve stated. “It’s not only a second, however a motion. It’s our accountability to create the world we need to see,” Underwood added. Stated “The View’s” Sunny Hostin: “I envision a world that seeks to reign above pettiness, divisiveness and hatred. I envision a world not of fences and obstacles however a world the place these protests result in equality and the recognition of humanity for every, no matter pores and skin shade.”

In addition to the 19 classes introduced on the CBS broadcast, one other 24 have been revealed on social media instantly after the present. (Digital drama classes will probably be streamed in a separate digital ceremony on July 19. Animation, household viewing, life-style and youngsters’s programming classes will probably be streamed in a further digital ceremony on July 26.)

In addition to “Younger and the Stressed,” different prime winners on Friday have been “The Daring and Lovely” and “Basic Hospital,” with 4 every, and then “Jeopardy,” “The Kelly Clarkson Present” and “Sesame Avenue’s 50th Anniversary Celebration,” with three apiece.

CBS, which went into the present with the most nominations (57), dominated the wins, with 15 thus far. Syndicated exhibits adopted with 11, then ABC with 5, NBC with 4, and then HBO (three) and Amazon Prime Video (two).

ABC’s “Basic Hospital” topped all nominees this yr, garnering a complete of 23, adopted carefully by the different main TV soaps: NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” (22), CBS’ “The Younger and the Stressed” (21) and CBS’ “The Daring and the Lovely” (13).

Right here is the checklist of classes and winners introduced throughout Friday night time’s present:

Excellent Drama Sequence

WINNER: “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

“The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“Basic Hospital” (ABC)

(final yr’s winner: “The Younger and the Stressed”)

Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama

WINNER: Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

Maura West as Ava Jerome, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(final yr’s winner: Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden, as Steffy Forrester, “The Daring and the Lovely”)

Excellent Lead Actor in a Drama

WINNER: Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(final yr’s winner: Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos, “Basic Hospital”)

Excellent Leisure Information Present

WINNER: “Leisure Tonight” (Syndicated)

“Entry Hollywood” (Syndicated)

“E! Information” (E! Leisure)

“Further” (Syndicated)

“Inside Version” (Syndicated)

(final yr’s winner: “Day by day Mail TV”)

Excellent Writing Crew for a Drama Sequence

WINNER: “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“Basic Hospital” (ABC)

“The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

(final yr’s winner: “The Younger and the Stressed”)

Excellent Digital Daytime Drama Sequence

WINNER: “The Bay The Sequence” (Amazon Prime Video)

“After Without end” (Amazon Prime Video)

“DARK/WEB” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Eastsiders” (Netflix)

“Studio Metropolis” (Amazon Prime Video)

(final yr’s winner: “After Without end”)

Excellent Leisure Speak Present Host

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood,

Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, “The Speak” (CBS)

Maury Povich, “Maury” (Syndicated)

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, “Reside with Kelly and Ryan” (Syndicated)

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, “GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke” (ABC)

(final yr’s winner: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Reside with Kelly and Ryan”)

Excellent Recreation Present Host

WINNER: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy” (Syndicated)

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Steve Harvey, “Household Feud” (Syndicated)

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” (Recreation Present Community)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (Syndicated)

(final yr’s winner: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”)

Excellent Recreation Present

WINNER: “Jeopardy” (Syndicated)

“Are You Smarter Than A fifth Grader?” (Nickelodeon)

“Double Dare” (Nickelodeon)

“Household Feud” (Syndicated)

“The Value Is Proper” (CBS)

(final yr’s winner: “Household Feud”)

Excellent Directing Crew for a Drama Sequence

WINNER: “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

“The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

“The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

(final yr’s winner: “The Younger and the Stressed”)

Excellent Speak Present/Leisure

WINNER: “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” (Syndicated)

“GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke” (ABC)

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

“Reside with Kelly and Ryan” (Syndicated)

“The Speak” (CBS)

(final yr’s winner: “The Ellen DeGeneres Present”)

Excellent Speak Present/Informative

WINNER: “The View” (ABC)

“Rachael Ray” (Syndicated)

“Pink Desk Speak” (Fb Watch)

“The third Hour of As we speak” (NBC)

“As we speak Present with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

(final yr’s winner: “Rachael Ray”)

Excellent Youthful Performer in a Drama Sequence

WINNER: Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(final yr’s winners: Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, “Basic Hospital” and Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver, “Days of Our Lives”)

Excellent Authorized/Courtroom Program

WINNER: “The Folks’s Courtroom” (Syndicated)

“Sizzling Bench” (Syndicated)

“Decide Judy” (Syndicated)

“Decide Mathis” (Syndicated)

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Courtroom” (Syndicated)

(final yr’s winner: “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Courtroom”)

Excellent Particular Class Particular

WINNER: “Sesame Avenue’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

“93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day” (NBC)

“Hate Among Us” (Popstar TV)

“This Previous Home: 40th Anniversary Particular” (PBS)

“The Younger and the Stressed: Kristoff St. John Tribute” (CBS)

(final yr’s winner: “Quiet Heroes”)

Excellent Culinary Program

WINNER: “Giada Entertains” (Meals Community)

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook dinner Like a Professional” (Meals Community)

“Milk Avenue” (PBS)

“30 Minute Meals” (Meals Community)

“Valerie’s Dwelling Cooking” (Meals Community)

(final yr’s winner: “Valerie’s Dwelling Cooking”)

Excellent Morning Program

WINNER: “As we speak Present” (NBC)

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“CBS This Morning” (CBS)

“Good Morning America” (ABC)

“Sunday As we speak with Willie Geist” (NBC)

(final yr’s winner: “CBS Sunday Morning”)

Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence

WINNER: Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)



(final yr’s winner: Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry, “Basic Hospital”)

Excellent Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

WINNER: Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

(final yr’s winner: Max Gail, as Mike Corbin, “Basic Hospital”)

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences initially deliberate to carry the Daytime Emmys over three nights, from June 12 to 14, in Pasadena, Calif. However clearly issues over the pandemic led to the delay, and determination to go the at-home route.

This yr’s two-hour Daytime Emmys telecast was produced remotely, as a consequence of stay-at-home orders, and a lot of it was pre-taped. As Variety beforehand wrote, presenters filmed 5 totally different envelope openings — and each nominee in the main classes introduced have been requested to tape an acceptance speech and ship it to the present.

Related Tv Inc. (ATI) is producing the present, together with NATAS, for CBS. “It’s in all probability the first time [in awards show history] that each one of the nominees will probably be giving acceptance speeches,” ATI’s Al Schwartz informed Variety.

Added NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp: “Actually, this can be a new and distinctive expertise for us, nevertheless it’s one which additionally carries lots of alternative, a possibility to be a extra intimate, tighter broadcast, and one that may be actually participating for the viewers.”

This was the first yr that applications thought of eligible for daytime might submit any episode in to the Daytime Emmy Awards contest whether or not that episode premiered in primetime or daytime hours. Additionally, that is the first yr that the Daytime Emmys has merged its younger actor and younger actress classes right into a single, gender-neutral youthful performer award. NATAS additionally clarified its coverage permitting performers in gendered classes to enter the one they felt finest suited their identification.

Gayle King, Cookie Monster, Kelsey Grammer, Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are amongst the presenters who will participate in the Daytime Emmy Awards.

In the meantime, these classes are additionally set to be introduced on social media later this night:

Excellent Visitor Performer in a Drama Sequence: Eva LaRue, “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Excellent Make-up for A Drama Sequence: “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Excellent Make-up: “The Speak” (CBS)

Excellent Hairstyling for a Drama Sequence: “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Excellent Hairstyling: “The Actual” (Syndicated)

Excellent Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Sequence: “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS)

Excellent Costume Design: “The Actual” (Syndicated)

Excellent Artwork Course/Set Course/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Sequence: “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Excellent Artwork Course/Set Course/Scenic Design: “The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

Excellent Promo – Topical: “Jeopardy” (Syndicated)

Excellent Promo – Model Picture Marketing campaign – Community or Program: “She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy” (Digital Launch)

Excellent Directing for a Recreation Present: “The Value Is Proper” (CBS)

Excellent Directing for Speak, Leisure Information, Morning Present: “As we speak Present with Hoda & Jenna” (NBC)

Excellent Music Course & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Sequence: “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Excellent Unique Music: “The Dangerous Guys?” from “Brainwashed By Toons” (Humorous or Die)

Excellent Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Sequence: “Eastsiders” (Netflix)

Excellent Technical Crew for a Drama Sequence: “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Excellent Technical Crew: “Sesame Avenue’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

Excellent Lighting Course for a Drama or Digital Drama Sequence: “The Daring and the Lovely” (CBS) and “DARK/WEB” (Amazon Prime Video)

Excellent Lighting Course: “The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

Excellent Multi-Cam Enhancing for a Drama or Digital Drama Sequence: “Basic Hospital” (ABC)

Excellent Reside and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Sequence: “The Younger and the Stressed” (CBS)

Excellent Reside and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing: “The Value Is Proper” (CBS)

Excellent Writing for a Particular Class Particular: “Sesame Avenue’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)