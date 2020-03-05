Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Shared An Emotional Update On His Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Within the last a part of his message, Alex Trebek talked about the two-year survival fee for these with stage Four pancreatic most cancers is even decrease. 7% is not an important quantity anybody desires to listen to, however Trebek stated his oncologist “was sure,” the 2 of them can be sitting in his workplace a 12 months from now celebrating one other 12 months of life since Trebek’s analysis. Trebek felt constructive in regards to the future as nicely, and added that if anybody can take issues sooner or later at a time with a constructive mindset, “something is feasible.”