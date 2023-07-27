Jeopardy’s Bosses Make A Controversial Choice For Season 40, And Amy Schneider Stops Going To The Show:

The producers of Jeopardy! have said that the show will be back in September. But things aren’t going as planned. And, in a controversial move, the show will ask questions that have already been asked in the past.

Jeopardy! is not happy with this result. Amy Schneider, a superchamp, has said that she won’t be on the show because of how things are right now.

Multiple contestants from the present season said on social media that they wouldn’t be competing in the annual Tournament of Champions because of the strike.

A spokesperson for the show then released a statement saying that even though the tournament won’t happen, new episodes of the main show will air in the fall.

The Tournament of Champions was a yearly event that puts Jeopardy!’s top winners in opposition to each other to see who is left standing.

Lalonde was almost certain to get an invite this year, since he had won 13 straight games on Jeopardy! and was one of only 16 people throughout the show’s history to do that.

Lalonde wrote on Friday, “I think the show’s writers are an important part of the show, and they have every right to go on strike to get a fair contract for themselves as well as their fellow WGA members.”

“As a fan of the trade union movement, the son of a union member, as well as a proud union member myself, I told the show’s makers that if the strike doesn’t end, I won’t cross a picket line to take part in the tournament of champions.

After several previous winners said they would skip the future Tournament of winners to show support for the WGA strike, the show’s producers stated they “never had any purpose” of holding the event “until the strike was resolved.”

In a statement, a Jeopardy representative said, “Our current plan was to go into a sort of holding pattern, delaying the Season thirty-nine postseason so we can first make new episodes with the best of the WGA-written material.”

“Next month, we’ll tell you more about the exciting plans and improvements we have in store for the contestants for this season and beyond.”

The message also said that no one from Season 39 had been informed about the playoff events, such as the Tournament of Champions. All of these projects have been put on hold.

The representative said that the TOC “is the highest level of our competition, which should feature our best players playing our hardest original music.”

Last week, several Season 39 winners, including Ray LaLonde, Cris Pannullo, as well as Hannah Wilson, said they would not take part in the TOC as long as the WGA strike was going on.

Ray Lalonde, a TV set builder as well as painter from Toronto who earned $386,400 through thirteen games last season, claimed that he texted the show’s producers upon the twentieth of July to say he wouldn’t play in the event while the strike is going on.

He also wrote in the Jeopardy Reddit thread about turning down his Tournament of Champions invitation: “I am as well as will always be thankful for the experience I had upon the show, and the chance to take part in the TOC is more than a dream come true for me.”

The statement said, “We’ll send first-run episodes to more than 200 affiliate stations across the country this fall, just like we did during the 2007-2008 strike when Alex Trebek was in charge.”

Amy Schneider, who won the 2022 Tournament of Champions, went on Twitter on Tuesday night to talk about how she felt about the show’s plans to keep going with old episodes.

“I’m sad to hear that Jeopardy is contemplating about taking this step,” she wrote. “For what it’s worth, I won’t be on any Jeopardy shows that don’t use new clues written by these amazing, unionized writers under a fair, collectively bargained agreement.”