‘Jeopardy’s’ Ken Jennings Apologizes for Ableist Tweets

“Jeopardy!” all-star Ken Jennings, who’s set to visitor host the quiz present starting on Jan. 11, has apologized after tweets with ableist messaging resurfaced earlier this 12 months.

“I simply needed to come clean with the truth that over time on Twitter, I’ve undoubtedly tweeted some unartful and insensitive issues,” he wrote within the first of 5 tweets. “Generally they labored as jokes in my head and I used to be dismayed to see how they learn on display.”

Hey, I simply needed to come clean with the truth that over time on Twitter, I’ve undoubtedly tweeted some unartful and insensitive issues. Generally they labored as jokes in my head and I used to be dismayed to see how they learn on display. 1/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

His apology comes within the wake of latest criticism over the previous social media posts, which appeared to make jokes on the expense of individuals with disabilities.

In November, Sony Footage Tv introduced that Jennings would function one of many interim hosts for “Jeopardy!” after legendary host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic most cancers. Shortly after, Twitter customers, together with actor Yvette Nicole Brown, voiced their discontent with the choice as a result of Jennings’ previous feedback about disabilities. One tweet from 2014 learn, “Nothing sadder than a sizzling particular person in a wheelchair.”

The sport present host addressed the precise tweet in 2018, noting that he personally apologized to individuals who reached out to him and that he regretted the joke’s ableist tone.

Jennings additionally defined on Wednesday that he didn’t delete the controversial posts to keep away from any look that he was attempting to “whitewash a mistake.” He mentioned he doesn’t stand by these previous remarks and understands why they have been hurtful.

“Generally I mentioned dumb issues in a dumb method and I need to apologize to individuals who have been (rightfully!) offended,” the fourth tweet reads. “It wasn’t my intention to harm anybody, however that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m actually sorry.”

Jennings, recognized for having the longest profitable streak on “Jeopardy!,” mentioned he hopes to move into the brand new 12 months with kindness in thoughts.

“If 2020 has taught us something, it’s that we needs to be kinder to 1 one other,” he mentioned. “I sit up for heading into 2021 with that in thoughts.”