Jeremih Hospitalized: 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper and More Show Support

After reviews surfaced on Saturday that singer-rapper Jeremih had been hospitalized for COVID-19, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to indicate their help for the 33-year-old rapper.

Jeremih is at present hospitalized in the ICU in Chicago, Ailing. and is being handled for COVID-19, in keeping with TMZ. though his representatives didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s a number of requests for remark or affirmation.

Born and raised in Chicago, Jeremih (born Jeremy Felton), 33, signed with Def Jam in 2009 and has launched 4 full-length albums with the label. His most up-to-date was a 2018 collaboration with Ty Dolla Signal referred to as “Mih Ty,” though he has been featured on singles with Ne-Yo and Kito in current months.

Rapper 50 Cent was one in all the first to indicate help for Jeremih’s restoration, posting a photograph of the two collectively on Instagram with the caption: “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is actual. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Chance the Rapper requested his followers to hope for Jeremih on Twitter, writing: “Please in the event you can take a second to hope for my good friend Jeremih, he is sort of a brother to me and he’s sick proper now. I imagine in the therapeutic energy of Jesus so in the event you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Hitmaka posted a photograph of Jeremih on his Instagram, noting that he posted it with the blessing of Jeremih’s mom. “I want everybody to hope for my brother @Jeremih,” Hitmaka wrote.

“Un-Break My Coronary heart” singer Toni Braxton wrote on Twitter, “Holding Jeremih in my prayers.”

Massive Sean tweeted, “Prayers up, praying on your power.”

“We love you and we praying for you!” wrote actor, rapper and singer Trey Songz.

“Massive Brother” star Amber Borzotra posted a photograph of her and Jeremih with the caption, “All my love, gentle, and prayers are with my candy brother @Jeremih proper now. Everybody maintain the prayers coming and please respect the households privateness presently. My coronary heart hurts…I LOVE YOU a lot, J and simply know I’m by your aspect each step of the means!”