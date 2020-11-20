Jeremih in ‘Important Situation’ in the ICU From Coronavirus

Singer-rapper Jeremih is “nonetheless in ICU in vital situation,” his agent informed Selection after information broke on Saturday that he had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

“J was simply pulled off the ventilator,” his agent stated in a press release to Selection. “He’s nonetheless in ICU in vital situation. Please preserve him in your prayers.”

Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, has been privately present process remedy in Chicago. Musicians and stars took to social media on Saturday to ask for prayers on his behalf.

Rapper 50 Cent was the first to specify that his situation was associated to COVID-19, sharing that Jeremih had been hospitalized in his native metropolis. “Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID shit is actual. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.

Likelihood the Rapper additionally requested for his followers’ assist, writing: “Please for those who can, take a second to wish for my pal Jeremih. He is sort of a brother to me, and he’s in poor health proper now. I consider in the therapeutic energy of Jesus, so for those who can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”

Jeremih shortly rose to stardom in 2009, when he signed with Def Jam Recordings and launched his debut single, “Birthday Intercourse,” that led to his self-titled debut album. His success continued together with his second album, “All About You,” that includes his hit single “Down on Me.” In 2014, his monitor “Don’t Inform ‘Em” with YG as soon as once more topped the charts, adopted by his third studio album, “Late Nights,” that was launched in 2015.

His newest work was a collaboration album in August 2018 with Ty Dolla Signal, titled “MihTy.”