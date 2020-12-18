Jeremy Bulloch Lifeless: Boba Fett Actor in Star Wars Dies at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the British actor who starred as bounty hunter Boba Fett in the unique “Star Wars” trilogy, died on Thursday in London of problems from Parkinson’s illness, in line with his representatives. He was 75.

“We’re very unhappy to announce the demise of actor Jeremy Bulloch, earlier right now,” his brokers at Brown, Simcocks & Andrews mentioned on Thursday. “He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his household, from well being problems following his a few years residing with Parkinson’s illness. Jeremy was finest recognized for the function of Boba Fett in the unique Star Wars trilogy. He had an extended and completely satisfied profession spanning greater than 45 years. He was dedicated to his spouse, three sons, and ten grandchildren and they’ll miss him terribly.”

In keeping with Bulloch’s private web site, “He spent his last weeks in the fantastic care of employees at St. George’s Hospital in Tooting, near the home the place he and his spouse Maureen had lived collectively for greater than fifty years. Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, have been with him throughout his last days.”

Bulloch performed the mysterious Boba Fett in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Again” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Born in Leicestershire in the English Midlands in 1945, he started appearing in 1958 with commercials. He starred at age 17 in “Summer season Vacation,” alongside Cliff Richard.

Bulloch took on the function of Boba Fett in 1978 whereas he was starring in the tv comedy collection “Agony.” He had beforehand toplined the BBC cleaning soap opera “The Newcomers.” His different credit embody the James Bond film “Octopussy,” and the TV collection “Physician Who” and “Robin of Sherwood.” He additionally had a cameo in 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”

Daniel Logan, who portrayed a younger model of Boba Fett in the 2002 prequel “Star Wars Episode II: Assault of the Clones,” paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

The long-lasting character has been again in the limelight because of Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” Temuera Morrison, a “Star Wars” veteran who initially performed Jango Fett — Boba Fett’s father in the prequel movies — portrays an older, rugged model of Boba Fett, who’s seemingly again from the useless.

Bulloch is survived his spouse, three sons and 10 grandchildren.