Jeremy Clarkson offers advice to Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestants: “Don’t waste our time!”

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestants have to have a sure degree of bravery about them to tackle the powerful quiz.

However in accordance to host, Jeremy Clarkson, there’s extra to a superb candidate than meets the attention.

Talking to press together with RadioTimes.com, Clarkson supplied some advice to these suppose they might attempt for the million – don’t trouble except you’re good sufficient.

He mentioned: “Don’t waste my time! In case you suppose you may be a bit silly, simply don’t trouble making the telephone name. Don’t waste my time, don’t waste the viewers time and don’t waste our time.

“There may be one man within the present sequence, and that’s the sort of contestant we like. We’re in search of nice contestants with nice tales who we wish to get behind and we wish them to do effectively.

“Everyone likes to see anyone they like have luck. That’s all we wish. Likeable individuals who know a lot of stuff!”

And naturally, having a superb reminiscence crammed with a lot of information helps too.

Discussing high qualities in a contestant, Clarkson added: “A photographic reminiscence, that appears to be crucial factor. You’ve got to have the option to take a look at the dates of each King and Queen and have the option to bear in mind them. Somewhat than enable it to dribble out of the chin! That might be a really helpful attribute to have.”

However will anybody take the million jackpot dwelling with them? Tune into the brand new sequence to see if any contestants match Clarkson’s invoice.

