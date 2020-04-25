Jeremy Clarkson reveals new episode of The Grand Tour is on its way

The Grand Tour followers are eager to know after they can get one other episode of their favorite motoring present.

Final evening (24th April), host Jeremy Clarkson spoke with producer Andy Wilman on his YouTube channel, DriveTribe, about when the subsequent TGT can be out.

Clarkson launched the dwell stream, explaining how he is requested “numerous occasions a day” when the subsequent episode of the Amazon Prime Video collection can be out.

Wilman revealed one half of the explanation is that he has had coronavirus.

“It was the worst factor I’ve ever had, ever. I used to be out for 10 days,” the producer defined.

Nonetheless, Clarkson was eager to level out he filmed the subsequent instalment with Richard Hammond and James Might “4 months in the past”.

Wilman added: “Even with no world pandemic, it takes a very long time, half of the issue is I’m not within the edit.”

He went on to joke how there’s “1000 hours” of the well-known trio speaking, earlier than explaining it takes months of enhancing it earlier than Amazon has their say.

However when can we anticipate one other episode?

Wilman mentioned: “There is excellent news as we’re within the last strokes of Madagascar so we can provide it to Amazon in two to a few weeks.”

Clarkson continued: “Give it to Amazon in three weeks, so if you wish to know when the subsequent instalment of The Grand Tour is developing, ask Amazon, not us.”

Perhaps we’ll get to see Clarkson, Hammond and Might fairly quickly!

Final 12 months, they aired the primary of their specials: The Grand Tour Presents… Seamen. They’re heading to Madagascar for the subsequent instalment, every time that could be.

The Grand Tour is obtainable to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. Should you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.