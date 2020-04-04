Jeremy Corbyn’s wife Laura Alvarez hits out at critics on his last day

As Corbyn prepares to step down as chief, Alvarez says Labour didn’t ‘pull together’

Laura Alvarez, the partner of Jeremy Corbyn, has acknowledged she regrets Labour didn’t “pull together” to win elections, condemning the media and his fighters throughout the celebration on his closing day as chief of the celebration.

In a unprecedented public comment, Alvarez acknowledged it had been “extraordinarily onerous” for her to look at her husband vilified by the media and even more durable to look at him be attacked by his private celebration.

