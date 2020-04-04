General News

Jeremy Corbyn’s wife Laura Alvarez hits out at critics on his last day

April 4, 2020
1 Min Read




14 minutes in the past
Information Articles

As Corbyn prepares to step down as chief, Alvarez says Labour didn’t ‘pull together’

Laura Alvarez, the partner of Jeremy Corbyn, has acknowledged she regrets Labour didn’t “pull together” to win elections, condemning the media and his fighters throughout the celebration on his closing day as chief of the celebration.

In a unprecedented public comment, Alvarez acknowledged it had been “extraordinarily onerous” for her to look at her husband vilified by the media and even more durable to look at him be attacked by his private celebration.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment