Jeremy Irons Starring Opposite Lady Gaga in Gucci Murder Movie

Jeremy Irons has been forged reverse Lady Gaga in MGM’s homicide drama “Gucci,” with Ridley Scott directing.

Gaga will painting Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been deserted after 12 years of marriage by Gucci in 1985 for a youthful lady. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his workplace in Italy in 1995. She gained the nickname the Black Widow throughout the trial and served 18 years earlier than being launched from jail in 2016.

The story in regards to the Gucci homicide is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based mostly on Sara Homosexual Forden’s guide “The Home of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Insanity, Glamour, and Greed.” Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are additionally hooked up to “Gucci.” Producers are Ridley and Giannina Scott by way of Scott Free Productions in addition to Kevin Walsh.

Driver is starring as Maurizio Gucci and Irons will play Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci. MGM has set a Nov. 24, 2021, launch date. Gaga was first hooked up to “Gucci” a yr in the past.

Irons gained a finest actor Academy Award for his portrayal of accused assassin Claus von Bulow in Barbet Schroeder’s 1990 drama “Reversal of Fortune.” He beforehand labored with Ridely Scott in the 2005 drama “Kingdom of Heaven.”

Irons earned an Emmy nomination for his work in HBO’s “Watchmen,” in which he performed Adrian Veidt. He’s presently in manufacturing on Netflix’s “Munich,” enjoying British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. Irons will reprise his function as Alfred Pennyworth in Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” for HBO Max. He’s repped by CAA. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.